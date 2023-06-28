Ashes 2023 | Twitter and Lord's crowd give standing ovation to Jonny Bairstow for carrying protestor off the field
Stokes helping Warner to stay safe from the protestors.|
(ECB)
Fans closely observe players’ on-field behaviors, and when they do something astounding for the betterment of the game, they receive praise. Jonny Bairstow was highly lauded by the Lord’s crowd on Wednesday when he carried one of the protestors off the field in order to continue the Test match.
After a thrilling Edgbaston Test less than a week ago, fans all across the world were anticipating the second Ashes Test of the five-match series which began on June 28 at the Lord’s. However, under a cloudy sky where everyone were expecting to witness a quality swing bowling from two of the modern-day greats Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, what happened just after the opening over was not on the cards at all. However, people who live in London might have expected that as they are well aware of the fact of the Just Stop Oil protest.
Just after the completion of the first over, two of the protesters ran on the field with some orange powder. After watching them coming near the pitch, securities did their bit for not letting them run for a while, and Jonny Bairstow joined hands to make their job easy. The England wicket-keeper carried one of them all by himself off the field, and soon after, went to the dressing room to change his clothes and the big gloves as there were some orange dust with the protestors.
When Bairstow was returning to the field and the camera was focusing on him before even he walked into the middle through the pavilion, the Lord’s crowd gave him a standing ovation for his effort for not letting the crowd wait for a few more minutes. The netizens too joined with the spectators and lauded Bairstow for doing his bits.
