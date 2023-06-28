Ashes 2023 | Twitter and Lord's crowd give standing ovation to Jonny Bairstow for carrying protestor off the field

Just after the completion of the first over, two of the protesters ran on the field with some orange powder. After watching them coming near the pitch, securities did their bit for not letting them run for a while, and Jonny Bairstow joined hands to make their job easy. The England wicket-keeper carried one of them all by himself off the field, and soon after, went to the dressing room to change his clothes and the big gloves as there were some orange dust with the protestors.