Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Josh Tongue’s absolute peach of a delivery sends David Warner packing with broken stumps

It was the fifth ball of the over by Tongue which was a nip-backer from round the wicket. Warner tried to drive it, but the late swing beat his defence before hitting the top of the leg stump. Although the delivery was clocked at 83mph, it broke a large chunk of the leg stump with the pace. Warner had no clue how the ball went on to rattle the stumps before he began slowly to start walking back to the pavilion.