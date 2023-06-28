Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith keeps Australia on top at Lord’s after Day 1
Steve Smith remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1 of the Lord's Test.|
(ECB)
Australia closed Day 1 of the second Ashes Test on 339/5 against England after coming to bat first under overcast skies at the Lord’s. All of their top five batters, led by Steve Smith, showed tremendous resilience, having played at least 70 deliveries to take their side to a comfortable position.
Trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England skipper Ben Stokes asked Australia to bat first keeping the cloudy conditions in mind. However, the quartet pace attack consisting of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and Josh Tongue failed to make any use of it, as they bowled 23 wicketless overs in the first session. Just when the openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner seemed like they might bat all day long, Tongue gave Australia a vital blow by cleaning up Khawaja (17) on the last ball before lunch.
Tongue found his rhythm straight away after the break and reaped rewards by rattling Warner (66) with an absolute beauty of a delivery. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith held the fort, helping their side to reach 190/2 at tea with an unbroken 94-run partnership. Then, similar to what happened after the lunch break, Australia lost another well-set batter when Robinson nicked Labuschagne (47) behind.
Coming at No. 5, Travis Head batted aggressively throughout his 118-run partnership with Smith to keep English bowlers at bay. Australia seemed like finish off the day with sheer dominance until Joe Root bowled a magical over in which he removed Head (77) and Cameron Green in the space of three balls. However, Smith performed under pressure yet again and remained unbeaten on 85 at stumps alongside Alex Carey (10*), who showed composure as well after a double blow during the fag end of the day.
Joe Root you beauty!
June 28, 2023
That was well deserved for joe!
Joe Root - a champion!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2023
Head and Green in the same over. pic.twitter.com/4m9Jg0gW1k
What a day at office to Joe Root here!
Joe Root strikes twice in an over and Australia are 5️⃣ down! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wmn9hC5K6c— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2023
He's class!
That sounded so good. 🤤 Steve Smith special. ❤️#Ashes23 #Ashes2023 #SteveSmith #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/b5a2zdXwQS— Santhosh Narayanan (@santyvarshan) June 28, 2023
This man is built different!
Things that I've never seen a my life— Rafi Sikder (@rafi_sikder17) June 28, 2023
1. Aliens
2. Dinosaurs
3. A better test batsman than Steve Smith
First ever batsman to reach 9000 test runs before playing 100 test matches.
The man with unorthodox batting technique owns the most technically tough format of cricket. pic.twitter.com/wuAP4fHk5y
He's doing it easily!!
38th half century in test match for Steve Smith. Man looks solid at the crease. ❤️#Ashes2023 #Ashes23 #SteveSmith #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xTTbwNn1My— Santhosh Narayanan (@santyvarshan) June 28, 2023
He always delivers his role!
Well played, Travis Head!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2023
A hundred in WTC Final, a fifty in the last Ashes Test and now a 77 in just 73 balls in this Ashes Test. A magnificent middle order batter for Australia. pic.twitter.com/HtRUtpO3MQ
Not really but good turn from Joe Root!
travis head threw away a pretty easy hundred there, imo...— Chuma (@BrainChuma) June 28, 2023
Hahaha! Yessss.
Joe root looks best bowler .— Vaibhav (@vabby_16) June 28, 2023
But I dont think australia do stupidity of declaration done england in 1st test pic.twitter.com/oJIiPRWDo6
Lol!
Joe Root 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gQ76Im5612— Ephraim 🏴 (@Bazballin) June 28, 2023