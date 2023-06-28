Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith keeps Australia on top at Lord’s after Day 1

Coming at No. 5, Travis Head batted aggressively throughout his 118-run partnership with Smith to keep English bowlers at bay. Australia seemed like finish off the day with sheer dominance until Joe Root bowled a magical over in which he removed Head (77) and Cameron Green in the space of three balls. However, Smith performed under pressure yet again and remained unbeaten on 85 at stumps alongside Alex Carey (10*), who showed composure as well after a double blow during the fag end of the day.