More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith keeps Australia on top at Lord’s after Day 1

Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith keeps Australia on top at Lord’s after Day 1

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Steve Smith remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1 of the Lord's Test.

|

(ECB)

Australia closed Day 1 of the second Ashes Test on 339/5 against England after coming to bat first under overcast skies at the Lord’s. All of their top five batters, led by Steve Smith, showed tremendous resilience, having played at least 70 deliveries to take their side to a comfortable position.

Trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, England skipper Ben Stokes asked Australia to bat first keeping the cloudy conditions in mind. However, the quartet pace attack consisting of James Anderson, Stuart Broad,  Ollie Robinson, and Josh Tongue failed to make any use of it, as they bowled 23 wicketless overs in the first session. Just when the openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner seemed like they might bat all day long, Tongue gave Australia a vital blow by cleaning up Khawaja (17) on the last ball before lunch.

Tongue found his rhythm straight away after the break and reaped rewards by rattling Warner (66) with an absolute beauty of a delivery. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith held the fort, helping their side to reach 190/2 at tea with an unbroken 94-run partnership. Then, similar to what happened after the lunch break, Australia lost another well-set batter when Robinson nicked Labuschagne (47) behind. 

Coming at No. 5, Travis Head batted aggressively throughout his 118-run partnership with Smith to keep English bowlers at bay. Australia seemed like finish off the day with sheer dominance until Joe Root bowled a magical over in which he removed Head (77) and Cameron Green in the space of three balls.  However, Smith performed under pressure yet again and remained unbeaten on 85 at stumps alongside Alex Carey (10*), who showed composure as well after a double blow during the fag end of the day. 

Joe Root you beauty!

That was well deserved for joe! 

What a day at office to Joe Root here!

He's class!

This man is built different!

He's doing it easily!!

He always delivers his role!

Not really but good turn from Joe Root!

Hahaha! Yessss.

Lol!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all