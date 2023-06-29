Ashes 2023 | Twitter in shock as Stuart Broad gets DRS right after celebrappeal following Ahsan Raza’s ignorance
Some players are known for being over-expressive on the field, and for that, sometimes they suffer consequences when things go south. Stuart Broad is one such individual, as he often does celebrappeal, which barely eventually turns out right, albeit on Thursday at the Lord’s it was not the case.
England required a perfect start on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s after Australia’s dominance on Day 1, having reached 339/5 at stumps. Stuart Broad stepped up to give them an ideal start, as he dismissed Alex Carey in the second over of the day. However, it was not a straightforward dismissal, despite the fact that Broad did a celebrappeal – something which he frequently does – immediately after the ball hit Carey’s back leg. But on-field umpire Ahsan Raza did not raise his finger, assuming the ball would have gone over the stumps.
While coming to Broad whether they should challenge the decision or not, Stokes had the same doubt in his mind. However, Broad convinced him to send it upstairs, and the replay showed it was a wobble seam from the Englishman which jagged back into Carey before hitting his back leg. Further, replay showed the ball would have clipped the top of the leg stump, and thus, three reds were on the big screen.
A massive cheer came from the Lord’s crowd when the decision was overturned, and Broad, as well as other English players, leaped in joy to get the prized wicket so early. Even the Twitterati could not believe what just happened, as Broad, who does not have the reputation of being someone who can be trustworthy while taking DRS, has done one right.
The 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 start to the day! 👌 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/78yy6z9mFw— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2023
Too cold from Broady he knew it was out— Jake Shooter (@jakeshooter10) June 29, 2023
I feel umpires on purpose give notout when Broad celebrappeals 🤣 just to stop him from running wild— Hariharan Durairaj 🦁🐿️ (@hariharan_draj) June 29, 2023
Stuart Broad gets a review right shocker. #Ashes2023— All Hail Queen Zelina (@bainalan05) June 29, 2023
OH STUART BROAD 🙌❤️— Ibrahim_66 (The Ashes) (@cric_insane) June 29, 2023
stuart broad doing what stuart broad does— qoɔɐɾ 🥤 (@1erstappen) June 29, 2023
I do love Stuart Broad yanno ❤️ #Ashes23— Emily Peters (@EmilyPullThePin) June 29, 2023
Stuart broad saying "out out out out" to persuade the review. My king 🤣— Matt Hill (@mattyyhill) June 29, 2023
Quite an eventful over that, by Stuart Broad.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) June 29, 2023
Bowled two freebies to start off, on which Alex Carey obliged with back-to-back fours, before trapping the wicketkeeper-batter LBW, only to be carted for four by Mitch Starc.
12 runs, 1 wicket, great viewing.