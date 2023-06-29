Ashes 2023 | Twitter in shock as Stuart Broad gets DRS right after celebrappeal following Ahsan Raza’s ignorance

England required a perfect start on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s after Australia’s dominance on Day 1, having reached 339/5 at stumps. Stuart Broad stepped up to give them an ideal start, as he dismissed Alex Carey in the second over of the day. However, it was not a straightforward dismissal, despite the fact that Broad did a celebrappeal – something which he frequently does – immediately after the ball hit Carey’s back leg. But on-field umpire Ahsan Raza did not raise his finger, assuming the ball would have gone over the stumps.