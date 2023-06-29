Ashes 2023 | Twitter laughs as Cam Green’s well-plotted trap against Joe Root denied by silly overstepping

Knowing Root loves to play reverse scoop and aggressive pull shots since he stepped down as England captain, Australia placed three men in the deep on the leg side, and a third man immediately after the ace batter came at the crease. The ploy was to keep bowling short to him and made him play attacking shots. Root did exactly the same, and paid the price after gloving behind while trying to play a pull against Green. Alex Carey completed the catch with safe hands, and Australia were delighted to get the big fish so early.