Ashes 2023 | Twitter laughs as Cam Green’s well-plotted trap against Joe Root denied by silly overstepping
Joe Root got a lifeline at Lord's.|
(ECB)
When the all-time greats walk into the middle, opponents take little time to work on their pre-planned moves. Similarly, Australia did a premeditated field set immediately after Joe Root came to the crease at the Lord’s, and the move almost worked perfectly, only if Cam Green had not overstepped.
Coming to bat in the first innings after Australia’s 416, England reached comfortably 188/1, with Ben Duckett batting on 90 not out. His partner Ollie Pope, who scored 42 after walking to bat at No. 3 following Zak Crawley’s (48) departure, fell to Cameron Green during the 39th over. Soon after, England were almost down to 190/3, as Joe Root, arguably their all-time prolific run-scorer, fell just after two balls playing in the middle. However, he was dramatically saved by Green’s woes, and in no time, it attracted a lot of attention.
Knowing Root loves to play reverse scoop and aggressive pull shots since he stepped down as England captain, Australia placed three men in the deep on the leg side, and a third man immediately after the ace batter came at the crease. The ploy was to keep bowling short to him and made him play attacking shots. Root did exactly the same, and paid the price after gloving behind while trying to play a pull against Green. Alex Carey completed the catch with safe hands, and Australia were delighted to get the big fish so early.
But the drama unfolded thereafter. In the meantime, one of the on-field umpires Ahsan Raza confirmed the wicket delivery was a no-ball because of Green’s overstepping – his fifth of the day. The netizens were having a laugh at how the mood at the Australian camp changed drastically within seconds, as Root took a sigh of relief after getting a lifeline.
