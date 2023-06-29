Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Lord’s Test in balance after Day 2 following England’s fightback

In reply, England were off to a solid start, courtesy of a solid 91-run opening wicket stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. It was England’s highest first-wicket partnership in the Ashes since 2013 before Nathan Lyon gave Australia the much-required breakthrough by sending Crawley packing for 48. Duckett kept the momentum going alongside Ollie Pope, taking the scoreboard to 188/1 before they lost three wickets for the next 34 runs. However, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook did not let the game slip away and finished the day with an unbroken 56-run partnership to keep the game perfectly in balance.