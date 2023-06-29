Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Lord’s Test in balance after Day 2 following England’s fightback
Ben Duckett was the top-scorer for England.|
England reached 278/4 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test after bowling Australia out for 416 in the first innings at Lord’s. Ben Duckett was the top-scorer for the hosts, having scored an attacking 98, while Ben Stokes and Harry Brook remained not out at the crease at day’s end.
Resuming Day 2 on 339/5, Australia lost a hefty blow inside the second over of the day when Alex Carey fell to Stuart Broad following a successful DRS. Mitchell Starc departed three overs later, nicking James Anderson behind to Jonny Bairstow after lasting 10 deliveries. However, Steve Smith was unmoved despite wickets’ falling from the other end, as the ace batter reached the three-digit mark – his 32nd in the format – while reviving the innings alongside skipper Pat Cummins.
A useful 35-run partnership between Smith and Cummins helped Australia to get close to 400 before Josh Tongue, who bowled Usman Khawaja and David Warner yesterday, removed the dangerous Smith for 110. Australia could only muster 23 runs for his last three wickets and finished their innings on 416. Barring James Anderson and Root, all English bowlers conceded more than four runs an over.
In reply, England were off to a solid start, courtesy of a solid 91-run opening wicket stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. It was England’s highest first-wicket partnership in the Ashes since 2013 before Nathan Lyon gave Australia the much-required breakthrough by sending Crawley packing for 48. Duckett kept the momentum going alongside Ollie Pope, taking the scoreboard to 188/1 before they lost three wickets for the next 34 runs. However, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook did not let the game slip away and finished the day with an unbroken 56-run partnership to keep the game perfectly in balance.
Looks like its going to be another interesting test match 😍#Ashes2023— nagaraj hegde (@nmhegde75) June 29, 2023
No idea who’s day that was. #Ashes2023— Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) June 29, 2023
why smudge is so obsessed with taking thrillers? #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/GDtpZlP8qJ— Uzair Khawar (@uzair__khawar) June 29, 2023
England's commitment to losing in as entertaining a way as possible is admirable! #Ashes2023— Paul 7 (@Allthe77s) June 29, 2023
A good innings from @EnglandCricket. It'll conclude tomorrow. Another 150 runs should do it. Little risk of declaring too soon this time thankfully. #Ashes2023 #2ndTest— Ladi (@LadiDairo_) June 29, 2023
England's day.... Brilliant fightback with the bat.— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) June 29, 2023
Come one australia🇦🇺#Ashes23#Ashes2023
Steve Smith never misses the catch when it's one from Fab 4 pic.twitter.com/TunIssY2kO— feryy (@ffspari) June 29, 2023
No but Steve Smith doesn't care for the rules much does he?— dave (@davidbhampsom) June 29, 2023
OUT or NOT OUT??? #SteveSmith #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/3JgPgncgU0— Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) June 29, 2023
Steve Smith to bowl the last over of the day #Ashes— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) June 29, 2023