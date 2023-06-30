Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as bamboozled Warner goes for instant review against LBW despite no inside edge

More Options

David Warner fell for 26 at Lord's.

Due to the usage of technology in modern-day cricket, players get justice on the field even if on-field umpires make errors. The way David Warner took an immediate DRS after being trapped leg before by Josh Tongue indicated he might have got an inside edge, but the replay showed it was not the case.

After bowling England out for 325 in the first innings, Australia were in a commanding position on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test, taking place at the Lord’s. The visitors, who posted 416 earlier in the match, added 63 runs in the second innings without losing any wickets, and the lead continued to extend to trouble England, who were already 0-1 down in the five-match series. 

Eventually, in the 25th over, Josh Tongue gave England a much-important breakthrough. The 25-year-old bowled a fullish delivery against David Warner which snapped back off the seam to hit the Aussie’s pad. On-field umpire Ahsan Raza took a little time before raising his finger, but Warner was so confident the decision was wrong, thinking the ball might have gone past the leg stump or getting an inside edge, that he signalled T straightaway to go upstairs.

After getting the hard-earner wicket, England's players were having a worry to see Warner taking DRS immediately. However, it did not last long as the replay showed there was no inside edge, and the ball would have hit the top of the leg stump. A loud cheer came from the spectators who were present at the Lord’s, and Tongue was delighted to complete a double over Warner in the match.

