Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia regain control at Lord’s after scintillating show on Day 3
Smith and Khawaja remained unbeaten on Day 3.|
(ECB)
Australia bundled England for 325 from their overnight 278/4 on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test before reaching 130/2 at stumps. The visitors, who have a 1-0 lead in the series, have got a healthy 221-run lead, with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja in the middle and more in-form batters to follow.
Resuming Day 3 on a pleasant 278/4 on the board, England lost a hefty blow in the opening over of the day when Ben Stokes fell to Mitchell Starc. Six overs later, Harry Brook followed his skipper by hitting Starc straight to Pat Cummins just after notching up his third Test fifty. Coming at No. 7, Jonny Bairstow failed to do much damage to the opposition, and so did Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and Josh Tongue, who departed one after another without any substantial contribution. The Australian attack, despite the absence of the injured Nathan Lyon, bowled brilliantly to enjoy his team a crucial 91-run first-innings lead.
Similar to what happened in the first innings, English bowlers did not get an early breakthrough to send Australia in trouble. David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted 24 overs together and added 63 runs to extend the lead before the former was bamboozled by Josh Tongue for the second time in the match. Marnus Labuschagne did not look comfortable at all at the crease, despite the fact that he had 30 runs under his belt before losing his wicket in one of the softest of dismissals, by James Anderson.
However, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja – Australia’s prolific run-scorers in the series – ruined England’s mood again, as they tackled beautifully under overcast conditions before rain forced an early stumps on Day 3.
