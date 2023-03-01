More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds ‘Labuschagne’s nightmare’ Ravindra Jadeja after four successive maidens

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne

Batters always like to keep the scoreboard ticking across the formats but when they do struggle to score continuously, it usually ends up with their dismissal. Marnus Labuschagne experienced the same fate as he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja after bowling four consecutive maidens.

After struggling in the first two Tests against India, Australia have roared back strongly in the third Test during the passage of play that occurred so far. After Australia lost Travis Head on a team total of 12, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja stitched a partnership of 96 runs for the second wicket. Labuschagne was set to play a big knock after settling on the crease but accurate lines from Ravindra Jadeja played a part in the batter’s dismissal. 

Ravindra was bowling the 35th over of the innings and he had bowled four consecutive maidens before that. Laubschagne was facing the third ball of the over and the Indian all-rounder bowled a slider in the fuller length area. However, the batter was expecting the ball to spin away just like the previous delivery he faced but was deceived completely. As a result, the delivery breached his defense shattering the stumps. 

Twitter noticed the incident and praised Ravindra for piling up the pressure with the help of maiden overs.

