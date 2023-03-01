BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts after Umesh Yadav's six-hitting explosion makes crowd go crazy
Umesh Yadav smashed a couple of sixes during his stay at the crease|
(BCCI)
Umesh Yadav is often known for his ability to bowl on accurate lines with the red ball and makes the best use of reverse swing. However, in the third Test against Australia, he showed some brilliant power-hitting skills clearing the fence on multiple occasions which made the crowd go berserk.
After winning the two Tests against Australia, India had made a disappointing start to the third fixture as they were bundled out for 109 runs struggling to tackle the spin bowling. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon perfectly exploited the spin-friendly conditions to skittle the hosts to a below-par total. While the Indian batters were struggling from one end, Umesh Yadav made the waves by displaying his batting skills and scoring in double digits.
Umesh scored a couple of sixes during his knock hitting one each against Lyon and Kuhnemann. He first tonked a delivery from Nathan Lyon with a slog sweep and it earned him six runs as the ball sailed over the midwicket boundary. The next instance occurred two balls later and Todd Murphy was on the receiving end of the onslaught this time around. It was another slog sweep to a tossed-up delivery and the hit also took the hosts beyond 100 runs.
Umesh’s teammates were impressed with his shots as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their delight after those strokes. Even the crowd was impressed with what they saw on a pitch where batters were struggling against the uncertainties the surface offered.
Twitter also took note of the incident and enjoyed the explosion caused by Umesh’s bat praising the batter.
Banged
March 1, 2023
And he goes again!
March 1, 2023
Priceless
Virat's priceless reaction to Umesh Yadav's six. #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/h3hSu7LBVC— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 1, 2023
LOL
Umesh Yadav overtook SKY's test career in just 1 over. pic.twitter.com/SXlCubQ2V1— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) March 1, 2023
Just Facts
Another day of admitting the fact— 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) March 1, 2023
Umesh yadav >>>> siraj in test pic.twitter.com/sMLCUtq8w6
Yadav saab
Umesh Yadav supremacy pic.twitter.com/uZSJENW4OT— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) March 1, 2023
He enjoyed it
Virat Kohli when Umesh Yadav his six 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/bZGzV6i7l4— S. (@Sobuujj) March 1, 2023
bang bang
Umesh yadav after hitting two sixes 🔥🔥🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JA4lnHe3FA— Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) March 1, 2023
The greatest
Umesh Yadav has arrived— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 1, 2023
Greatest Six hitter cricket has ever seen.
Umesh can do anything
Umesh Yadav has now hit the same number of Test sixes as Virat Kohli.#INDvAUS— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 1, 2023