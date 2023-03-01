BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts after Umesh Yadav's six-hitting explosion makes crowd go crazy

Umesh scored a couple of sixes during his knock hitting one each against Lyon and Kuhnemann. He first tonked a delivery from Nathan Lyon with a slog sweep and it earned him six runs as the ball sailed over the midwicket boundary. The next instance occurred two balls later and Todd Murphy was on the receiving end of the onslaught this time around. It was another slog sweep to a tossed-up delivery and the hit also took the hosts beyond 100 runs.