BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja's immediate dismissal after LBW survival annoys Rohit

Nathan Lyon was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Jadeja was facing the fourth delivery of the over. After bowling flighted deliveries earlier, Lyon used the slider to deceive the batter which came in with the angle. The batter played for the spin and was deceived as the ball hit his pads. Umpire Nitin Mennon raised his finger but DRS was taken immediately. The UltraEdge showed that there was an inside edge and one more count was added to Mennon’s long list of incorrect decisions in the game so far.