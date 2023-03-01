More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ravindra Jadeja's immediate dismissal after LBW survival annoys Rohit

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed immedaitely after surviving a LBW scare

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged to be one of the reliable batters in the Indian cricket team and losing such a crucial batter often disturbs the Indian captain. Rohit Sharma made it evident in the third Test against Australia expressing his disappointment after the all-rounders’ soft dismissal.

Indian batting unit is falling like a house of cards on the first day of the third Test as they lost half of the side inside 45 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer were the last two scalps in the top five but Jadeja’s wicket hurt the Indian captain Rohit Sharma most considering the all-rounder has rescued India from the situation of the crisis on multiple occasions with the bat. 

Nathan Lyon was bowling the 11th over of the innings and Jadeja was facing the fourth delivery of the over. After bowling flighted deliveries earlier, Lyon used the slider to deceive the batter which came in with the angle. The batter played for the spin and was deceived as the ball hit his pads. Umpire Nitin Mennon raised his finger but DRS was taken immediately. The UltraEdge showed that there was an inside edge and one more count was added to Mennon’s long list of incorrect decisions in the game so far. 

Captain Rohit Sharma might have given a sigh of relief with Jadeja surviving LBW but the batter was soon added to his worries. On the very next delivery which was going away from the batter and was slightly short, Jadeja decided to smash it from the backfoot. He hit it in the covers of the region but there was a fielder at the catching position inside the 30-yard circle. The shout went straight to him and Matthew Kuhnemann made no mistake in grabbing the take. 

When the camera panned toward Rohit after the dismissal he was clearly seen as frustrated and the Twitteratis also reacted to the incident. 

