BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith's captaincy blunder assists 'lucky' Rohit Sharma twice

Now, this was not the first instance of Rohit being lucky but it was his special day as the situation was replicated on the fourth ball as well. This time around the ball was coming in while the batter played for the delivery to go away. He missed the line of the ball and the red ball hit his back pad. There was again a huge appeal from the team but Nitin Menon gave another incorrect ruling. He declared the batter to be not out and Smith again decided not to take review after a chat with the point fielder and wicketkeeper.