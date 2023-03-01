BGT 2023 | Twitter remembers of 'Thala' after India botches DRS decision thrice
Rohit Sharma had an off day in the field with respect to DRS after making a series of incorrect decisions|
Getty
With the advent of technology, a team’s success regarding DRS decisions plays a big role in the ultimate result. The fact became evident on Wednesday when Rohit Sharma wasted two reviews but decided not to opt for it when the batter was actually out, reminding fans of MS Dhoni's nous with DRS calls.
After dominating the first two Tests against Australia, India landed in trouble on a spin paradise in Indore. The visitors were wrapped up for a low total but then missed several opportunities to push the visitors into deep waters owing to bizarre DRS calls. Australia lost Travis Head for a cheap score but Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja steadied the ship, taking the visitors to 71/1 at Tea on Day 1.
The recovery was thanks in part to Indian captain Rohit Sharma who burnt two reviews early in the innings after being convinced to opt for them by the enthusiastic Ravindra Jadeja when the batter was not out. However, it was the moment in the 11th over that would prick the Men in Blue the most as they missed a golden chance to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne.
R Ashwin, bowling the penultimate ball of the over, pitched a delivery outside off which turned into the batter. Labuschange was beaten on the inside edge and the red SG struck the pad. There was a discussion amongst the team but Rohit Sharma showed apparent disinterest in taking the DRS.
However, the replays showed that the ball tracker was fulfilling all three criteria for a dismissal and the batter should have been declared out. The Indian captain watched the replay unfolding on the big screen and simply projected a wry smile on his face. The absurd decision-making by Rohit reminded fans of the intelligence shown by MS Dhoni in the field and his brilliant success rate in reviews.
Horrible
March 1, 2023
Sad
*DRS when ball missing the stumps clearly*— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 1, 2023
Jadeja to Rohit Sharma - #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DeLPtgZfjn
Oh lord
Dhoni watching Rohit Sharma taking the wrong DRS calls #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/RMOz0vBPuZ— Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) March 1, 2023
Oh jadeja
Jadeja to Rohit sharma for drs everytime when umpire give not out#BGT2023 #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/XFl0ePHlSy— Chìggï🕶️ (@stuff_u_wantt) March 1, 2023
Sad
Rohit Sharma during drs #IndiavsAus #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/qrd0bEUcWT— Mohit Panchal (@mohitpanchal___) March 1, 2023
No success
DRS Success rate as captain— ÇhÎKÜ ⚡♥ (@MYasir39945783) March 1, 2023
Virat Kohli - 53%
Ms Dhoni - 35%
*Rohit Sharma - 20%
Rohit kabi Virat se be poch liya kro ke DRS kasy use karna hai 😂🤣
Umpiring is an issue
I doubt myself are we getting wickets only from drs!! Umpiring hasn't been up to the mark..#INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #RohitSharma𓃵 #rohit— Jeevan Sai reddy🇮🇳 (@JeevanSaireddy1) March 1, 2023
Trouble
India loosing 2 quick reviews in over of R Jadeja !#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VnihEa1cmZ— Dr Swapnil Thorat (@swapnil_rt8) March 1, 2023
It is hurting
Jadeja’s no ball wicket is going to hurt India a lot— Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_alwayss) March 1, 2023
No-Ball
Ravindra "No ball Jadeja"— Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) March 1, 2023