Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s captain

A left-handed batter and a right-arm leg-break bowler, Maroof, in all, has played 124 ODIs and 132 T20Is. She has tallied 3,110 runs in the 50-over format, and 2,658 runs in the other, while also has picked up 44 and 36 wickets respectively. Her aggregate in ODIs remains the most runs scored by a women’s batter without a hundred. She is one of the five women batters of all time who was dismissed on 99.