IPL 2023 | MS Dhoni is oddly impressive with tactics as captain, lauds Faf du Plessis

“I got an opportunity to go to Chennai (CSK) at a young phase in my career. Stephen Fleming is one of the great leaders within the game, obviously, for New Zealand cricket also. The different aspect was him being a man manager, a guy who just works on relationships. And I go, 'Wow, that’s impressive.' During my first season at CSK, I was sitting next to him (Fleming) and just asked him questions about captaincy and leadership, just to learn as much as I can. And then you put MS (Dhoni) on top of that, and you go, 'Wow, this guy’s (Dhoni) tactically odd to read the game like this.' And you go, 'Okay, he is impressive as a captain.'”