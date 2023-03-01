IPL Report | Jofra Archer to be available to MI for full season with managed workload

The Indian Premier League's upcoming season, set to begin on March 31, has been given a major boost in terms of international firepower with both the organizers and England Cricket Board confirming Jofra Archer would be made available for the entirety of the season. Cricbuzz reported that the right-arm quick would play his fourth IPL season but the franchise would be expected to manage his workload given a crucial Ashes series and the World Cup awaits after the T20 tournament. Archer currently plies his trade for the Mumbai Indians, having been bought by them in 2022 for a whopping sum of INR 8 crores despite being ruled out with injury last season, and is yet to make his debut for the five-time champions.