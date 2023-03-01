NZ vs SL | We have the right 13 to go forward, Gary Stead announces unchanged squad for Test series

New Zealand are set to take on Asian rivals Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series beginning on March 9 in Christchurch in what is scheduled to be the last affair of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The hosts, high on confidence after a record-breaking win against a flying England side, announced their squad for the Lankan challenge on Wednesday with coach Gary Stead opting for an unchanged contingent. The Kiwis became just the fourth team to win a Test after being asked to follow on while also registering the closest win in Test cricket history -- 1 run -- in Wellington on February 28 to level the series 1-1. The triumph against unprecedented odds was just the second against the Three Lions by any side in the 12 Tests that Ben Stokes has been permanent captain for, his stint including a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand when they visited England last summer.