BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of ‘web wizard’ Khawaja for grabbing blinder in almost impossible manner

The low-scoring contest between India and Australia in Indore has been exhilarating so far with the hosts losing half of the side with a lead of 30 runs in the second innings. While the other batters were struggling for the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer came out with a different approach producing a counterattack. He smashed 26 runs from 27 balls until a stunning fielding effort from Usman Khawaja resulted in his dismissal.