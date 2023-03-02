BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of ‘web wizard’ Khawaja for grabbing blinder in almost impossible manner
Usman Khawja pulled off a blinder to dismiss Shreyas Iyer|
(Cricket Australia)
Batting and bowling have been the most important aspects of cricket traditionally, but fielding has also become a crucial area in the modern era. Usman Khawaja highlighted the fact once more in the Indore Test against India as he pulled off a blinder to end Shreyas Iyer’s stay at the crease.
The low-scoring contest between India and Australia in Indore has been exhilarating so far with the hosts losing half of the side with a lead of 30 runs in the second innings. While the other batters were struggling for the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer came out with a different approach producing a counterattack. He smashed 26 runs from 27 balls until a stunning fielding effort from Usman Khawaja resulted in his dismissal.
Mitchell Starc was bowling the 38th over of the innings and he bowled a fuller ball striding down the leg. Iyer flicked the ball toward midwicket without keeping it down. Khwaja was stationed inside the 30-yard circle and he dived to his left to grab the ball. The ball stuck in his right hand and ensured that the ball is not spilled while diving.
Khawaja’s high-flying pyrotechnics ended the stay of a batter in rhythm and Twitteratis also praised him for the commendable fielding effort.
Mind blowing
March 2, 2023
Just fantastic
What a catch by Khwaja! 🙌🏻#BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #BGT2023 #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/TwYwVw1dAE— Tyson (@roshan18___) March 2, 2023
Sensational
#IndvAus What a sensational catch by Khwaja to dismiss Iyer. This could be a match changing and a series changing catch..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) March 2, 2023
India 113-5 pic.twitter.com/9jErjxQWD2
LOL
Australia must be singing!— Sourabh Sanyal (@sourabhsanyal) March 2, 2023
Khwaja mere khwaja dil me samajaaaa
Oh my Khawaja
Tere Darbar mein Khwaja.. aar jhukate hein Usman Khwaja.— Prakash (@Prakash1049) March 2, 2023
Just brilliant
What a brilliant catch Usman Khwaja. Tough Luck Shreyas. Yeh toh Lanka lag gayee.— Pallavi 🇮🇳 (@PallaviSKeshri) March 2, 2023
Screamer
what a screamer by khwaja— infi.Ξ(22%) (@infinozz) March 2, 2023
Amazing
Sensational catch by Khwaja! 💯 Iyer gone. #INDvsAUSTest— Ritvik Saxena (@imritvik) March 2, 2023
Great one
iyer gone and khwaja mere khwaja great catch!#BGT #INDvsAUSTest— Sumo (@sumo_pehlawan) March 2, 2023
Superb
Amazing catch by Khwaja to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.— Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) March 2, 2023