BGT 2023 | Twitter in awe of ‘web wizard’ Khawaja for grabbing blinder in almost impossible manner

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Usman Khawja pulled off a blinder to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

(Cricket Australia)

Batting and bowling have been the most important aspects of cricket traditionally, but fielding has also become a crucial area in the modern era. Usman Khawaja highlighted the fact once more in the Indore Test against India as he pulled off a blinder to end Shreyas Iyer’s stay at the crease.

The low-scoring contest between India and Australia in Indore has been exhilarating so far with the hosts losing half of the side with a lead of 30 runs in the second innings. While the other batters were struggling for the Indian team, Shreyas Iyer came out with a different approach producing a counterattack. He smashed 26 runs from 27 balls until a stunning fielding effort from Usman Khawaja resulted in his dismissal. 

Mitchell Starc was bowling the 38th over of the innings and he bowled a fuller ball striding down the leg. Iyer flicked the ball toward midwicket without keeping it down. Khwaja was stationed inside the 30-yard circle and he dived to his left to grab the ball. The ball stuck in his right hand and ensured that the ball is not spilled while diving. 

Khawaja’s high-flying pyrotechnics ended the stay of a batter in rhythm and Twitteratis also praised him for the commendable fielding effort. 

