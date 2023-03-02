More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara serves Rohit with 78-meter six upon captain's command to go big

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a fifty in the third Test

(BCCI)

Batters are expected to have watertight defences in Test cricket but aggression can be equally important to help create counter-attacks. Cheteshwar Pujara showcased both aspects of the game in Indore as he responded to Rohit Sharma’s request to be aggressive with a six after a long defensive haul.

The third Test between India and Australia turned out to be an intense affair with the hosts leading by 75 runs at the time of writing with a wicket to spare in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara's half-century played a crucial role as it prevented an innings collapse and ensured India remains in the game. The batter, known for his defensive approach, often receives flak for his style of play albeit his knock did include five boundaries. Notably, the top-order batter also smashed a maximum which brought a smile to Rohit Sharma’s face. 

It was the 54th over of the innings when Rohit was visibly frustrated with Pujara’s approach. The cameras caught him telling Ishan Kishan that he wants both the batters on the crease to go big and not block deliveries. The captain’s message was conveyed to the batter and what unfolded in the next over was the display of brilliant coordination between teammates. 

Nathan Lyon's third ball of the over to Pujara was pitched on a good length, tempting the veteran . The batter stepped down the wicket and whacked the ball over midwicket, clearing the boundary ropes. After the batter had executed the captain’s message, the big screens showed Rohit boasting a big smile on his face. 

Twitterati praised Pujara for being a team man and the platform was flooded with positive reactions. 

