BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara serves Rohit with 78-meter six upon captain's command to go big

The third Test between India and Australia turned out to be an intense affair with the hosts leading by 75 runs at the time of writing with a wicket to spare in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara's half-century played a crucial role as it prevented an innings collapse and ensured India remains in the game. The batter, known for his defensive approach, often receives flak for his style of play albeit his knock did include five boundaries. Notably, the top-order batter also smashed a maximum which brought a smile to Rohit Sharma’s face.