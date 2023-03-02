BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest
Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a fifty in the Indore Test|
(BCCI)
After the visitors achieved a first-innings lead on the first day of the Indore Test, India have kept themselves alive in the fixture owing to Umesh Yadav’s reverse swing and Cheteshwar Pujara’s temperament. Pujara showed resilience scoring 59 runs and helped India post a total of 163 on Day 2.
It was another eventful day in Indore as the Indian team posted a target of 76 runs for Australia at the end of the second day of the Indore Test. Australia started the day with a comfortable lead and were in a strong position at the start of the day. Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green stitched a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket, However, the team collapsed to 197 as Umesh Yadav was brilliant with the old ball taking three scalps in the innings.
Indian batters were in trouble right from the start but Cheteshwar Pujara was the only batter to shine amidst the adversities. Pujara scored 59 runs and kept the side in the contest, They were wrapped up on a total of 163 at the end of the day setting up a target of 76 runs to win for the opposition.
Twitteratis also expressed their sentiments after the conclusion of the day’s play and there wer numerous reactions on the platform.
This is hilarious
March 2, 2023
Legend
4.9° Average turn at Indore and Cheteshwar Pujara only Indian player to have scored fifty in this Test match against Australia and scored 59(142).— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 2, 2023
Cheteshwar Pujara - The Wall, The legend. pic.twitter.com/Iw4HxtABxq
lol
Rohit Sharma - Jake Pujara bol kya tuk tuk khel raha hai 🤣#INDvsAUSTestpic.twitter.com/TtrIDJbcju— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 2, 2023
Kings
Most Top Scores for India against Australia in Tests— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) March 2, 2023
20: Sachin
13: Pujara*
12: Kohli
Wall
Cheteshwar Pujara in this inning when wickets are falling from other end. pic.twitter.com/FeDYMm412q— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 2, 2023
Surely
Pujara v Australia. Surely a binge-worthy Netflix series. Amazing the number of times he’s come in the way of Australia when they’ve been on top. The greatest obstacle they’ve had to endure for more than a decade #IndvAus— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 2, 2023
It does
Ravi Shastri did his special commentary voice for Pujara's six. It tells you a lot.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 2, 2023
The saga
Omggg,, looks like we are in multiverse, Pujara is hitting sixes after the message of captain Rohit Sharma. 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kh2ek28I1G— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 2, 2023
16th one
16th six for Cheteshwar Pujara in his 101st Test match. pic.twitter.com/ApRISXlBTI— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 2, 2023
Big one
After Rohit's message pujara Now went for six 🥵 pic.twitter.com/4lmTVU3qca— Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) March 2, 2023