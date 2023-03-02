BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest

It was another eventful day in Indore as the Indian team posted a target of 76 runs for Australia at the end of the second day of the Indore Test. Australia started the day with a comfortable lead and were in a strong position at the start of the day. Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green stitched a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket, However, the team collapsed to 197 as Umesh Yadav was brilliant with the old ball taking three scalps in the innings.