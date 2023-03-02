More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pujara's resilience on day 2 keeps India in contest

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a fifty in the Indore Test

(BCCI)

After the visitors achieved a first-innings lead on the first day of the Indore Test, India have kept themselves alive in the fixture owing to Umesh Yadav’s reverse swing and Cheteshwar Pujara’s temperament. Pujara showed resilience scoring 59 runs and helped India post a total of 163 on Day 2.

It was another eventful day in Indore as the Indian team posted a target of 76 runs for Australia at the end of the second day of the Indore Test. Australia started the day with a comfortable lead and were in a strong position at the start of the day. Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green stitched a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket, However, the team collapsed to 197 as Umesh Yadav was brilliant with the old ball taking three scalps in the innings. 

Indian batters were in trouble right from the start but Cheteshwar Pujara was the only batter to shine amidst the adversities. Pujara scored 59 runs and kept the side in the contest, They were wrapped up on a total of 163 at the end of the day setting up a target of 76 runs to win for the opposition. 

Twitteratis also expressed their sentiments after the conclusion of the day’s play and there wer numerous reactions on the platform. 

