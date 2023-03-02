BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Umesh forces Starc to taste his own medicine by sending stumps flying
Umesh Yadav dismissed Mitchell Starc with peach of a delivery|
(BCCI)
It is always a beautiful sight to watch when a pace bowler bamboozles the batter using the old ball and cleans him up with some terrific piece of reverse swing. Umesh Yadav orchestrated some old ball carnage in Indore to make the stumps cartwheel dismissing Mitchell Starc with a jaffa.
After trailing by the end of day 1 of the Indore Test, India have bounced back into the game reducing the visitors to 197. The duo of Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb were looking solid and were on their way to the game away from the hosts but Umesh Yadav’s exploits with the old ball brought India back into the game. Umsh first executed an LBW dismissal of Cameron Green but his next scalp of Mitchell Starc was one of the most beautiful sights to watch.
Umesh was bowling the 74th over of the innings and he had started to make the ball reverse swing by then. It was the third ball of the over and he was bowling from round the wicket. He pitched the ball in line of the off stump and Mitchell Starc who was facing the delivery anticipated it to hold its line. However, the ball straightened and the batter was beaten on his outside edge.
The ball crashed into the stumps and it sent the off stick into a cartwheel. The dismissal was a brilliant one as Starc was made to taste his own medicine. However. Umesh’s carnage didn’t stop there as he also clean-bowled Todd Murphy in his next over.
Twitteratis also praised the bowler for his amazing spell and for being the only pace bowler to take a wicket in the fixture.
He strikes
March 2, 2023
Bamboozled
March 2, 2023
Yup
Umesh Yadav is so eager to bat again, you can see. 🔥— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 2, 2023
God mode activated
Umesh Yadav in Home Conditions: pic.twitter.com/w31PJ2uoID— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) March 2, 2023
He is so good
👆WICKET! Umesh Yadav completes 100 Wickets at home😍😍 Love you Man🤗 #UmeshYadav #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/B1J9hkEA6X— Umesh Yadav❤Fan Page (@fan_Strongman) March 2, 2023
Another level
On wickets (low bounce), where a pace bowler has to zoom the ball on the stumps and find some old ball swing, Umesh Yadav takes his game to another level.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 2, 2023
Dada
UMESH DADAAAAA 🔥🔥🔥🔥#UmeshYadav #IndvAus #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/giRpuX7hCQ— Advait Anjankar (@its_advait) March 2, 2023
Stumps flying
Stumps flying Umesh showing his class how it is done on a Spinning Track💥💥#UmeshYadav #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/0tODFVjgGW— Akash SFC™ (@Anjaan__Akash) March 2, 2023
Good record
Umesh Yadav continuing his good record at Indore 💪💪💪— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) March 2, 2023
Sheer Pace 🔥#BGT2023 #BGT #IndvsAus
Rips apart
#UmeshYadav on 🔥 rips the match open in the first session. #IndvsAus #CricketTwitter— Wriddhaayan B. (@Wriddhaayan) March 2, 2023
Hulk
HULK of Indian cricket team #UmeshYadav 🔥🔥🔥 @y_umesh #IndvsAus #INDvAUS #indorepitch pic.twitter.com/sp1AjolP5s— Mr Snowflake (@mr_snowflakee) March 2, 2023
KKKKK