BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Umesh forces Starc to taste his own medicine by sending stumps flying

After trailing by the end of day 1 of the Indore Test, India have bounced back into the game reducing the visitors to 197. The duo of Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb were looking solid and were on their way to the game away from the hosts but Umesh Yadav’s exploits with the old ball brought India back into the game. Umsh first executed an LBW dismissal of Cameron Green but his next scalp of Mitchell Starc was one of the most beautiful sights to watch.