BGT 2023 | Twitter regrets Virat Kohli's dismissal after he fails to deliver during need of the hour

After the hosts' domination in the first two Tests of the series, the third fixture of the Border Gavaskar Trophy has turned out to be an evenly-matched contest. Australia racked up an 88-run lead in the first innings and India came in to bat with the aim to set a daunting target for the opposition. After the hosts were reduced to 32/2, the team needed their star batter Virat Kohli to step up to the occasion.