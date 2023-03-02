More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter regrets Virat Kohli's dismissal after he fails to deliver during need of the hour

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann on 13 runs

Top-notch batters are always a vital part of a team’s success in Test cricket and Virat Kohli has been India’s saviour on multiple occasions in the past. However, when they needed their ace batter to step up on a spin haven in Indore in the second innings, a frustrated Kohli only managed 13 runs.

After the hosts' domination in the first two Tests of the series, the third fixture of the Border Gavaskar Trophy has turned out to be an evenly-matched contest. Australia racked up an 88-run lead in the first innings and India came in to bat with the aim to set a daunting target for the opposition. After the hosts were reduced to 32/2, the team needed their star batter Virat Kohli to step up to the occasion. 

Matthew Kuhnemann came to bowl the 23rd over of the innings and Kohli was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The left-arm spinner bowled a short delivery into the stumps and the batter attempted a pull. However, the delivery came back in sharply and the ball also kept low. The batter was trapped in front of the stumps and the umpire raised his finger after the team appealed for the dismissal. 

Kohli was clearly disappointed with himself and he started walking back to the pavilion without even considering the option to take a review. he expressed his anger by slamming his bat on the boundary line before rushing to the dugout. The replays showed that the ball was clipping the leg stump and he would have been dismissed even in case of opting for DRS.

Twitteartis noticed the incident and regretted the dismissal as Kohli failed to deliver when the team needed him the most. 

