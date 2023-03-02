People should reach a certain level before criticizing Babar Azam, bashes Iftikhar Ahmed

Babar Azam has often received heavy criticism due to his decision-making as a skipper in recent times, regardless of whether he is representing the club or country. The batter is currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has led his side to three wins and as many losses so far to sit fourth on the points table. Even before the tournament began, he had a torrid run as Pakistan’s captain, failing to inspire his side to a home Test series triumph against England and New Zealand.