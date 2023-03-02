People should reach a certain level before criticizing Babar Azam, bashes Iftikhar Ahmed
(Getty)
Iftikhar Ahmed stepped up to hit out at people who have been constantly criticizing Babar Azam for a while for his batting. The Pakistan all-rounder remarked that the critics should become a cricketer like the Pakistan skipper before commenting on his performance at the highest level.
Babar Azam has often received heavy criticism due to his decision-making as a skipper in recent times, regardless of whether he is representing the club or country. The batter is currently captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has led his side to three wins and as many losses so far to sit fourth on the points table. Even before the tournament began, he had a torrid run as Pakistan’s captain, failing to inspire his side to a home Test series triumph against England and New Zealand.
To show some support for the national skipper, Iftikhar Ahmed came up with words of support to slap the critics who, more often than not, take little time before analyzing Babar's failures.
"Everyone knows that there is no other player like Babar in the world," Iftikhar told local reporters, reported Cricket Pakistan. "People criticizing Babar should first see whether they are at a level, where they can comment on him. First, reach his level and become a cricketer like him, and then criticize Babar."
Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s T20I skipper, also echoed Iftikhar’s thoughts on Babar while labelling Pakistan’s talismanic batter a ‘ bigger diamond than Kohinoor’.
“I think we are doing injustice with such a diamond. Pakistan has been blessed with such a big diamond. He is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“As a nation, we are not valuing Babar for what he is worth and are pressurizing him. At the end of the day, he is also human. We should respect him the way the world respects him.”
Babar will be back in action when Peshawar Zalmi play Lahore Qalandars on March 7 in Match 23 of the PSL 2023 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.