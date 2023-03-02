WI vs SA | West Indies need more Tests for their betterment, feels Jason Holder
Jason Holder had a lot to say after Day 2 of the Centurion Test.|
(Getty)
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder claimed they have not been playing as many Test matches for many years as India, Australia, and England. The former West Indies skipper went on to say they would have had far more experience had they played the same number of matches as the world’s heavyweights.
West Indies reduced South Africa to 49/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The Caribbean were bowled out for 212 in reply to the Proteas’ 342 in the first innings, leading the latter’s lead by 179 runs at the close of play. Jason Holder took the wicket of Keegan Petersen with the last ball of the day, and after the play’s end, he had a lot to say.
Holder, one of West Indies’ greatest all-rounders of all time, has only played 61 Tests despite being the regular of the longest format since making his debut in June 2014. The former West Indies captain highlighted how few matches they have played for some time, and the lack of experience in red-ball cricket does not help them to grow all together.
"The way world cricket is going now, apart from the big three, every team is barely playing any Test cricket. We average six to eight Test matches over the last three years. This year we've got six, next year around six. You have to be in the XI for every single game to get anywhere close to 100 Tests," Holder said after the second day's play between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion, reported ESPNCricinfo.
"We've seen Kraigg Braithwaite, for example, over the years he still hasn't gotten to a hundred ," Holder said. "Kriagg was playing long before Joe Root but Joe Root has probably gone 130 Tests. It just shows you the amount of cricket England plays in comparison to us. It's beyond our control. We've just got to deal with what's in front of us and try to make the most of it"
Holder is not having a great outing in Centurion, having taken one wicket in the first innings. He did not manage to add anything on the board with the bat either.