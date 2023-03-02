WPL 2023 | Meg Lanning announced as Delhi Capitals skipper with Jemimah Rodrigues as deputy

The batter was bought at the WPL Auction on February 13 by the JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd-owned Capitals for INR 1.1 crore while her deputy Jemimah Rodrigues was worth twice the amount. Lanning joins Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz), and Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) as the other captains in the league that is slated to begin on March 4. Capitals' campaign would begin at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday against RCB and would be hoping to extend their run into the final on March 26.