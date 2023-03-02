WPL 2023 | Meg Lanning announced as Delhi Capitals skipper with Jemimah Rodrigues as deputy
Meg Lanning is set to be the face of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the WPL|
Getty
Delhi Capitals became the last of the five Women's Premier League teams to announce their captain with Australian skipper Meg Lanning set to lead the side in the inaugural season. Lanning holds the women's captaincy record in T20Is and will have Indian phenom Jemimah Rodrigues as her deputy.
The Women's Premier League's captains table is all filled up with Delhi Capitals completing the set with Meg Lanning as their skipper. The veteran has led the most dominant Australian side for over a decade, when she became the country's youngest-ever skipper, her cabinet as a leader includes an ODI World Cup, four World T20s, and a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 30-year-old recently returned to professional cricket after a brief mental health break and has since increased her international tally to 121 caps, racking up 3,405 runs at an average of 36.61.
"It's a very proud moment for me, firstly to be involved with Delhi Capitals and then to lead them. It's about enjoying yourself, getting the best out of yourself," Lanning was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo on her appointment.
The batter was bought at the WPL Auction on February 13 by the JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd-owned Capitals for INR 1.1 crore while her deputy Jemimah Rodrigues was worth twice the amount. Lanning joins Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz), and Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) as the other captains in the league that is slated to begin on March 4. Capitals' campaign would begin at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday against RCB and would be hoping to extend their run into the final on March 26.
"WPL is a massive moment for the sport, it's the logical next step and makes a lot of sense. Cricket in India is people's lives and the fact that WPL is up and running, and to be involved in something like this, is amazing. It's only going to grow in the coming years," Lanning added.
We asked #ChatGPT who our WPL Captain should be 🧠— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 2, 2023
Thoughts on our not so Meg-a feedback, Dilli? 😉💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #WPL #MegLanning pic.twitter.com/GqZ2GzOuqQ