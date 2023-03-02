WPL | Women’s Premier League will help in changing parents’ mindset about girls, believes Sneh Rana

The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League is about to commence with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians on March 4 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Ahead of the mega event, Giants’ vice-captain Sneh Rana is excited to participate in the competition like many other budding cricket players around India. Besides, in a recent conversation with Sportstar, the 29-year-old mentioned she is optimistic about its progress, and it will simultaneously lead many women to choose cricket as their profession.

“We are obviously very excited. We all have been waiting for the WPL for a long time and finally, it’s going to happen. This tournament will help many women to take up the sport as a profession,” Rana told Sportstar.

“In many parts of the country, parents are still apprehensive about allowing girls to play cricket as they think that ‘cricket khel ke kya hoga?’ (What will happen by playing cricket?). But I think the WPL will help in changing that perception and their mindset. That will be good for the sport.”

Further, Rana explained how each and every franchise can perform their level best in the tournament because they don’t need to travel much because of the two venues for the entire campaign.

“Travelling takes a toll because with back-to-back travel, you often feel tired and in a long tournament, it is always a challenge to play on newer wickets every day and adjust to those conditions. So, with that, there is a possibility of losing the momentum,” Rana added.

“But when you play in just one or two venues, it actually helps you in having a better idea of the surface and you can plan accordingly.”

Under mentor Mithali Raj, Rana and Beth Mooney will have the support of Ashleigh Gardner, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, and Sophia Dunkley among many others to register the inaugural edition’s title.