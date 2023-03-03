BGT 2023 | Focus is only on pitch whenever we play in India, Rohit Sharma expresses displaeasure

“This pitch talk is getting too much. Every time we play in India, the focus is only on the pitch. Why are people not asking me about Nathan Lyon and how well he bowled? Or, how well Pujara batted in the second innings? Or, how well Usman Khawaja played? Those are the things I can give you details on, but not on the pitch because it is absolutely not necessary,” Rohit stated in the post-match press conference.