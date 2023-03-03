BGT 2023 | ICC rates Indore pitch as ‘poor’ after match completion inside seven sessions
The ICC has not held back to criticize the pitch which was used for the third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The governing body rated it as ‘poor’ after the contest between the two heavyweight teams was finished within the first seven sessions of play.
The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia ended midway through the first session of Day 3, with Australia winning by nine wickets to make 1-2 in the four-match series. The match was thoroughly dominated by the spinners, led by Nathan Lyon who claimed 11 wickets across two innings. As a result, the ICC has deemed the pitch as ‘poor’ under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.
"The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start," ICC match referee Chris Broad said."The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."
BCCI now have 14 days if they want to appeal against the ICC’s sanction.
According to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, a venue will be suspended from hosting any international fixture for a period of 12 months if it accumulates five or more demerit points over a five-year rolling period.
