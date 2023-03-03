BGT 2023 | ICC rates Indore pitch as ‘poor’ after match completion inside seven sessions

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia ended midway through the first session of Day 3, with Australia winning by nine wickets to make 1-2 in the four-match series. The match was thoroughly dominated by the spinners, led by Nathan Lyon who claimed 11 wickets across two innings. As a result, the ICC has deemed the pitch as ‘poor’ under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.