BGT 2023 | Nine-day break came a good time for Australia, chuckles Steven Smith

Australia roared back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore with a nine-wicket victory over India to pull one back in the four-match series. The visitors, led by Pat Cummins, were 0-2 down before coming to this contest, as they were down and out with two humiliating losses, both inside three days. However, after a nine-day break, what the Aussies pulled off under Steven Smith ’s captaincy was simply magnificent.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Smith admitted they were poor throughout the first two Tests before going for a break. However, he also remarked that he enjoys playing under these conditions which arguably challenge batters more than any other country.

"All the wickets have spun, we haven't gotten past three days yet so that shows that it's been spinning from day one in all the test matches but I personally I really enjoyed playing on these kinds of wickets," Smith told the reporters.

“I prefer this than just a genuine flat wicket that goes five days and can be boring in stages. There's always something happening on these wickets. You've got to really work hard for your runs.”

"The break came a good time for us. We were obviously disappointed with the way things ended particularly in the last game and failing to take our opportunities, and knowing after that second test we can't actually win the series. That's always been on the bucket list for a few of us. For the guys to be able to regroup, trust themselves with what they're trying to do and just try to do it for longer. It's something we've spoken about and the way we did it this week was really pleasing,” Smith added.