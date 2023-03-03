More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test

Nathan Lyon scalped 11 wicktes in the Indore Test across both the innings

Australia pulled one back in the third Test of the series and also kept hopes of avoiding a series defeat alive with a nine-wicket win in Indore. Nathan Lyon was the star of the show for the visitors, taking 11 wickets in the match while Usman Khawaja set up a first-innings lead with a fifty.

Australia will breathe a sigh of relief as they have bounced back in the series with a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test. Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja were the star performers for the visitors on an extremely difficult surface for the batters as it provided spinners will all kinds of help. India chose to bat first in the game but their decision backfired as the hosts were wrapped up on a total of 109 runs. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon decimated most of the opposition. Australia earned a lead of 88 runs in the first innings courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s knock of 60 runs. 

Nathan Lyon was on fire in the second innings as he dismissed eight Indian batters for 64 runs and ensured that the visitors wouldn’t be compelled to chase a challenging total. Cheteshwar Puajra showed some resistance scoring 59 runs but his lone battle didn’t help India score big. Hunting down 76 runs was a walk in the park for the visitors and they did the job with nine wickets in hand.

