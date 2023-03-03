BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test

Australia will breathe a sigh of relief as they have bounced back in the series with a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test. Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja were the star performers for the visitors on an extremely difficult surface for the batters as it provided spinners will all kinds of help. India chose to bat first in the game but their decision backfired as the hosts were wrapped up on a total of 109 runs. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon decimated most of the opposition. Australia earned a lead of 88 runs in the first innings courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s knock of 60 runs.