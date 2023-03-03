BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon guides Australia to nine-wicket win in Indore Test
Nathan Lyon scalped 11 wicktes in the Indore Test across both the innings|
Australia pulled one back in the third Test of the series and also kept hopes of avoiding a series defeat alive with a nine-wicket win in Indore. Nathan Lyon was the star of the show for the visitors, taking 11 wickets in the match while Usman Khawaja set up a first-innings lead with a fifty.
Australia will breathe a sigh of relief as they have bounced back in the series with a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test. Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja were the star performers for the visitors on an extremely difficult surface for the batters as it provided spinners will all kinds of help. India chose to bat first in the game but their decision backfired as the hosts were wrapped up on a total of 109 runs. Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon decimated most of the opposition. Australia earned a lead of 88 runs in the first innings courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s knock of 60 runs.
Nathan Lyon was on fire in the second innings as he dismissed eight Indian batters for 64 runs and ensured that the visitors wouldn’t be compelled to chase a challenging total. Cheteshwar Puajra showed some resistance scoring 59 runs but his lone battle didn’t help India score big. Hunting down 76 runs was a walk in the park for the visitors and they did the job with nine wickets in hand.
Well played
Well played @CricketAus 👏🏽 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/sjpOcbydoW— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2023
Great win
Great win Aussies 👍👍— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 3, 2023
Nath Lyon 11wickets 👑
Trav Head 49no stroke play today ✅ #IndVAus pic.twitter.com/4WafV4kLrn
Why anna?
thanks @ashwinravi99 👍🏻#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/M2UN80JEel— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) March 3, 2023
Absolute scenes
Scenes from Australia dressing room #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XijLQIZPmZ— Anoop 🇮🇳 (@ianooop) March 3, 2023
Dominant
Significant win for @CricketAus dominate performance in challenging conditions.— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 3, 2023
It’s hard not to look back on the madness in Delhi… #INDvAUS
It's rare
some context around how exceedingly rare a Test win in India is:— Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) March 3, 2023
- Just India’s third Test loss at home in a decade (Chennai 2021 v England, Pune 2017 v Australia)
- Australia’s 53rd Test in India, just the 14th win
- only sixth win in India since 1970 #INDvAUS
Big one
This is a rare, famous and comprehensive Test victory by Australia. It’s extremely difficult to win in India. This is just their sixth in India since 1969, and second since 2004 “final frontier” series win. India had lost only 8 of 86 Tests since that 2004 series. #INDvAUS— Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 3, 2023
This didn't go well
Shubman Gill replaced KL Rahul in the 3rd test and the result is here. 💔@harbhajan_singh #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/u1flDO9Juj— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 3, 2023
It didn't
India trying to make extreme turning wicket in Indore vs Australia didn't end well #INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FF1mcAl6Y9— aman (@bilateral_bully) March 3, 2023
Sad
Indians after losing the test on a vicious turner which they dug for Australia. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U7rCVO3ibI— Ephraim Ben Ghouri 🏴 (@Bazballing) March 3, 2023