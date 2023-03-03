Give a lot of respect to Virat Kohli for the way he handles situations, comments Dinesh Karthik
(Getty)
Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying he has a lot of respect for the latter because of his ability to handle pressure situations over the years. Karthik also went on to say that Kohli, by dominating three formats, deserves the ‘love and affection he’s getting from the world’.
With an illustrious career extending for almost 15 years, Virat Kohli has been one of the most talked-about cricket players across the globe, if not the most. Kohli’s sheer domination with the bat wherever he plays is nothing new for the cricket world, and Dinesh Karthik, his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, is well aware of the fact as well. India’s wicket-keeper batter, who made a comeback in national colours after a while in the last T20 World Cup in Australia, gave everyone insights about Kohli, as a person.
“What he has achieved as a person, I don’t think anybody has achieved it in the world of cricket for a very, very long time. His dominance for about close to a decade is unparalleled. We have to understand that there are three different formats, and playing three different formats itself is difficult and then there he is averaging 50 in all of them, travelling abroad and scoring as well. I can speak about him a lot. He is very chill, very easy, with the bowlers, the young guys,” Karthik was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
Further, Karthik revealed how much he admires Kohli for his composure off the field as well and went on to share his thoughts on him.
“I have a nice equation with Kohli, I think I really like him as a person. The way he’s able to handle the situation right now, a lot of credit to him for that, and he still has a smile on his face. I give him a lot of respect. The love and affection he’s getting from the world, he deserves it, and it is good to see him in good spirits. You know, he is a very, very emotional, caring, and reactive person,” the 37-year-old added.