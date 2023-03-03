WPL | Women's Premier League will cut down gap between talents in India and Australia, opines Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur has praised the initiative of strating the WPL|
(BCCI)
Harmanpreet Kaur has opined that the start of the Women's Premier League will reduce the gap between talent emerging from India and Australia. She also added that the tournament will turn out to be a great platform for the budding cricketers in India and will help the selectors spot young talents.
Indian women's cricket team’s performances in last year’s Commonwealth Games and the recently concluded T20 World Cup were impressive as they made it to the knockouts of both tournaments. However, they were beaten by Australia on both occasions in a close fashion, one in the final and the other in the semi-final. Also, there have been continuous discussions about the gap between the talents of Indian and Australian cricketers. However, with the Women's Premier League about to get underway, Harmanpreet Kaur believes the competition will reduce the level of difference between the quality of cricket in both countries.
"Definitely for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments, they've got so much young talent. After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I'm sure the difference you're talking about [between India and Australia sides] we'd love to cut down. When you see the good talent coming up, you're definitely going to make a good team after the WPL." Harmanpreet stated during a virtual press conference.
The WPL is set to start on March 4 with Gujarat Giants and Kaur-led Mumbai Indians taking on each other in the opening fixture of the competition.