WPL | Women's Premier League will cut down gap between talents in India and Australia, opines Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's cricket team’s performances in last year’s Commonwealth Games and the recently concluded T20 World Cup were impressive as they made it to the knockouts of both tournaments. However, they were beaten by Australia on both occasions in a close fashion, one in the final and the other in the semi-final. Also, there have been continuous discussions about the gap between the talents of Indian and Australian cricketers. However, with the Women's Premier League about to get underway, Harmanpreet Kaur believes the competition will reduce the level of difference between the quality of cricket in both countries.