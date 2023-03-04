WATCH, PSL 2023 | Hasan Ali redeems ill-reputed Pakistan fielding with implausible boundary rope catch
Hasan Ali's antics at the boundary was a definite highlight in Islamabad's impressive victory|
(Hasan Ali's Twitter)
When it comes to fielding, Pakistan have few things to boast about given they have become international cricket's laughing stock courtesy of embarrassing runouts and catching gaff-ups. However, Hasan Ali ensured he returned some respect to the country's name with a stunning grab at the boundary.
The Pakistan Super League has clearly experienced an increase in standards when it comes to fielding and Friday provided further evidence of the country's improvement in a round-robin clash between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi. Batting first, Kings sailed to a mammoth score of 201/5 before a heroic unbeaten 72 off 41 deliveries from Azam Khan secured a famous six-wicket win for United. However, it was a Hasan Ali catch in the first innings that grabbed most headlines across the world and deservedly so considering the impressiveness of the effort.
Irfan Khan was up against Tom Curran in the 19th over and with his team already at a comfortable position of 177/4, the destructive batter tried to go big by heaving the first ball of the over the bowler's head. The Kookaburra seemed to be destined for the boundary rope even as Hasan Ali and Rassie van der Dussen converged under it from their positions at long-on and long-off. Just when everyone had resigned to the ball going for a six, Hasan Ali leaped at the boundary rope to pluck the ball mid-air. Heroically, he flicked back the ball at lightning speed even as he hauled over the ropes. Rassie was patiently waiting within the field and comfortably plucked the looping ball from the air to cap off a spectacular effort.
All of the players were left in disbelief by the events that unfolded as the commentators screamed at the top of their voices in ecstasy.
Catch hai, catch hai! 😮— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 3, 2023
Excellent work by @RealHa55an! #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 I #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/gUFCcHnogu