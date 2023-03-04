WATCH, PSL 2023 | Hasan Ali redeems ill-reputed Pakistan fielding with implausible boundary rope catch

Irfan Khan was up against Tom Curran in the 19th over and with his team already at a comfortable position of 177/4, the destructive batter tried to go big by heaving the first ball of the over the bowler's head. The Kookaburra seemed to be destined for the boundary rope even as Hasan Ali and Rassie van der Dussen converged under it from their positions at long-on and long-off. Just when everyone had resigned to the ball going for a six, Hasan Ali leaped at the boundary rope to pluck the ball mid-air. Heroically, he flicked back the ball at lightning speed even as he hauled over the ropes. Rassie was patiently waiting within the field and comfortably plucked the looping ball from the air to cap off a spectacular effort.