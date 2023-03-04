WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Gardner's immediate impact after peach to dismiss explosive Matthews

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start in the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League with a dominant batting performance despite being sent in to bat first by the Mumbai Indians. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 207/5 in their 20 overs, led by a blockbuster knock from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worth 65 runs off just 30 deliveries. However, the target for the hosts could have been even bigger were it not for a rescue act by the number one all-rounder in the world, Ashleigh Gardner.