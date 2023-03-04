More Options

WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Gardner's immediate impact after peach to dismiss explosive Matthews

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ashleigh Gardner proved why she was worth the big bucks with an immediately impactful performance in the WPL

BCCI

The word 'gamechangers' has elevated to an entirely different level since the advent of T20s and no player defines it better than a certain Ashleigh Gardner. The all-rounder made a grand entry to the WPL and announced herself on the big stage by getting rid of Hayley Matthews with a jaffa.

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start in the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League with a dominant batting performance despite being sent in to bat first by the Mumbai Indians. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 207/5 in their 20 overs, led by a blockbuster knock from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur worth 65 runs off just 30 deliveries. However, the target for the hosts could have been even bigger were it not for a rescue act by the number one all-rounder in the world, Ashleigh Gardner.

Caribbean opener Hayley Matthews was at her destructive best, having blazed her way to 47 off 30 deliveries when Gardner received the ball in the 10th over. On the last ball, the Australian delivered a quick delivery on length slightly outside off-stump, tempting Matthews into a backfoot drive. However, the ball spun back viciously to bamboozle the batter and hit the gap between her bat and pads. The West Indian was left disappointed on missing her half-century amidst wild celebrations alongside the disturbed stumps from Gujarat.

 Twitter was left in awe of Gardner's impact and were quick to express their reactions on the social media platform. 

