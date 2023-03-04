WPL | Twitter blasts Gujarat Giants after Deandra Dottin stirs controversy even before inaugural game
Deandra Dottin is set to be one of the biggest international stars to play no role in the WPL|
Where there's money and high stakes, there are controversies and the newly introduced WPL got its first whiff of one on Saturday. Deandra Dottin, who was replaced by Gujarat due to 'medical recovery', revealed that she was completely fit thus raising questions over the Giants' management.
The Women's Premier League nears its much-anticipated inauguration with Gujarat Giants set to kick off proceedings in the tournament against hosts Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The former, owned by the Adani Group, would be gunning for victory under the leadership of Beth Mooney while the Ambani-bought MI would be led onto the field by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. However, the focus shifted away from the possible happenings on the field come Saturday evening, courtesy of a Deandra Dottin tweet that led to severe questions being raised of the authorities at GG.
Dottin, 31, was bought at the auction for INR 60 lakhs by Gujarat, giving the side a major boost considering her 2,697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 WT20Is. However, on the eve of the opening encounter, the all-rounder was replaced by Australia Kim Garth in the squad with the franchise citing Dottin's 'medical recovery' as the reason behind the swap. The announcement led to a major outbreak of kind messages and sympathy for Dottin on social media, wishing her a speedy recovery. Yet, the Caribbean star broke her silence in spectacular fashion as she reposted one such story with the caption, “Get well soon from what if I may asked?” Later, Dottin returned to social media to tweet a cryptic message revealing no injury was the reason behind her exclusion even though she failed to elaborate on the matter.
Dottin had last played professional cricket in November for the Adelaide Strikes in the Women's Big Bash League, having retired from international cricket last year. Her replacement, Garth, on the other hand, was a part of Australia's squad that emerged triumphant at the World T20 albeit she did not feature in any game in the tournament.
What's going on!
I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023
Something wrong here!
Earlier today, the Gujarat Giants announced that Deandra Dottin had been ruled out of the inaugural Women’s Premier League because she was “recovering from a medical situation”.— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 4, 2023
Australia’s Kim Garth was named as her replacement.#WPL2023 #WPL #
TATAWPL https://t.co/ ZUHca6FHZ4
Replacement or what?
I hope Gujarat Giants put out a statement today before the game starts giving clarity on Deandra Dottin's "injury".— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) March 4, 2023
Imagine her replacement Kim Garth playing today and picking up 2-3 wickets. Disrespectful to an absolute legend in Dottin.
Really shady
A basic explanation wouldn't hurt. Just come out looking very shady and that's not how a historic tournament (or any tournament) should start before a ball has been bowled. This is utterly disrespectful to Deandra Dottin #WPL2023— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) March 4, 2023
Wait for clarification
I would just say wait for the statement from Gujarat Giants regarding Deandra Dottin. Don't form an opinion before that.— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 4, 2023
Enjoy the #WPL opener.
Round and round
Gujarat Giants named Kim Garth as replacement for Deandra Dottin but the latter says she ain't injured. #WPL @RevSportz pic.twitter.— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 4, 2023
com/UADQaePHZu
WPL mystery
Gujarat Giants announced Deandra Dottin injured and picked her replacement.— VK (@im_cricket_VK) March 4, 2023
Dottin claims she's fit!
Breaking now!
Gujarat Giants announced Deandra Dottin injured and picked her replacement.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023
Dottin claims she's fit!
What is the truth?
Seems like Deandra Dottin has been told she's unfit by Gujarat Giants— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 4, 2023
Respect her people!
Can Deandra Dottin please be treated with the respect she deserves#WPL2023 https://t.co/— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 4, 2023
k01XlbMsUg