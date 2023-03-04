WPL | Twitter blasts Gujarat Giants after Deandra Dottin stirs controversy even before inaugural game

Dottin, 31, was bought at the auction for INR 60 lakhs by Gujarat, giving the side a major boost considering her 2,697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 WT20Is. However, on the eve of the opening encounter, the all-rounder was replaced by Australia Kim Garth in the squad with the franchise citing Dottin's 'medical recovery' as the reason behind the swap. The announcement led to a major outbreak of kind messages and sympathy for Dottin on social media, wishing her a speedy recovery. Yet, the Caribbean star broke her silence in spectacular fashion as she reposted one such story with the caption, “Get well soon from what if I may asked?” Later, Dottin returned to social media to tweet a cryptic message revealing no injury was the reason behind her exclusion even though she failed to elaborate on the matter.