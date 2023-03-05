BGT 2023 | Not selecting Travis Head was Australia’s mistake in first Test, claims Matthew Hayden

The Test series between India and Australia is getting pretty exciting as the visitors won the third game lighting up the possibility of leveling the series. Travis Head played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth chase for Australia as he played a knock of unbeaten 49 runs in the Indore Test. However, the cricketer was dropped for the first Test in Nagpur and that shocked many as he had experienced a brilliant home summer.

Hayden has also shared his opinion regarding the team combination for the first match claiming that the team did not pick their best XI excluding Travis Head from the lineup.

“Australia just did not play their best side (in the first Test) – Travis Head should have been just about No.1 picked in that side,” he was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

Head was terrific in Indore as he smashed six boundaries and a single six on a surface which was the most helpful pitch for spinners in the series. He handled Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja very well and took the attack to the opposition. Hayden has praised him for his intent and strike rate saying that the batter is showing why he should have been picked.

“He was brilliant last (Australian) summer. Who cares what happens a few years ago, he was in form! Needed to play that (first) Test. And now he is showing exactly why you pick him,” he added.

“He has got wonderful intent to score, his strike rate is enormous. Gets that momentum and that belief in the batting changeroom. He is a mover and a shaker.”