WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter in splits after honest batter forces laughing umpire to review wide
A hilarious incident occurred during Saika Ishaque's bowling on Saturday|
BCCI
The rapidly increasing access to technology in cricket often causes absurd situations since the recency of it all leaves grey areas and room for disagreement. However, one such situation turned out to be a merry and joyous one on WPL's inaugural night after the umpire decided to review a wide.
Mumbai Indians rolled over Gujarat Giants on the opening night of the Women's Premier League, triumphing by a mammoth 143 runs on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The contest was largely one-sided as the hosts dominated with both bat and ball, leaving few moments of exhilaration and genuine competition for spectators to enjoy. Nevertheless, there were several heartwarming moments on offer in what aims to become the biggest global cricket festival in women's cricket, with a particular incident involving the umpire late in the second innings stealing the cherry.
Chasing 208, the Giants had already succumbed to 49/8 by the time Saika Ishaque came to the end of bowling the 13th over. She drifted the delivery down the leg of Monica Patel and some seemingly sloppy play meant the ball bobbled off the wicket-keeper. The umpire signalled wide, only to the keeper's exasperation as she indicated there was a brush off the glove from the batter. As confusion reigned, the batter eventually smiled too on being asked, while pointing to her hand to confirm suspicions. The unfolding of these events immediately had skipper Harmanpreet Kaur laughing on the field as players, including her, surrounded the umpire on the pitch.
However, funnily enough, Mumbai used the WPL's unique rules for letting reviews be used for no-balls and wides, and replays eventually had the decision overturned. Overall, there were a lot of laughs in both camps on a day of contrasting fortunes, causing much amusement to Twitter.
