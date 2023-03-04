WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter in splits after honest batter forces laughing umpire to review wide

Chasing 208, the Giants had already succumbed to 49/8 by the time Saika Ishaque came to the end of bowling the 13th over. She drifted the delivery down the leg of Monica Patel and some seemingly sloppy play meant the ball bobbled off the wicket-keeper. The umpire signalled wide, only to the keeper's exasperation as she indicated there was a brush off the glove from the batter. As confusion reigned, the batter eventually smiled too on being asked, while pointing to her hand to confirm suspicions. The unfolding of these events immediately had skipper Harmanpreet Kaur laughing on the field as players, including her, surrounded the umpire on the pitch.