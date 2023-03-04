WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Harmanpreet and Ishaque for leading crusade en route to 143-run MI win
Mumbai Indians established dominance on the first night of the WPL
BCCI
Mumbai Indians hardly broke a sweat on the opening night of the historic Women's Premier League, emerging triumphant by 143 runs. The hosts' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazed a 30-ball 65 before clinical bowling led by Saika Ishaque ensured the Giants had fight left, folding for a humiliating 64.
The first-ever match in the history of the Women's Premier League did not go to plan for the Gujarat Giants as they fell to an embarrassing defeat in front of a global audience. Their skipper Beth Mooney opted to bat first on a ground that has historically favoured chasing but their opponents took full advantage of the flat track on offer.
Opener Hayley Matthews set the tone with a 31-ball 47 before Harmanpreet Kaur rained destruction on the visitors, blitzing her way to 65 off just 30 deliveries. Even the world's top-ranked all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner proved to be no match for ferocious Mumbai, returning sad figures of 4-0-38-1. Amelia Ker capped off the innings with an unbeaten 45-run cameo off just 24 deliveries, inflicting major damage on Sneh Rana who went for 43 runs despite being the highest wicket-taker for the Giants with two.
In response, Mooney had to retire hurt after facing just three deliveries spelling doom for her team. The 29-year-old's walk-off turned out to be almost symbolic as her side lost two wickets with just three runs on the board, eventually collapsing to 17/4 by the end of the powerplay. Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque ='s delightful spin bowling worked wonders on the Navi Mumbai track, earning her figures of 3.1-1-11-4. Dayalan Hemalatha attempted to put on a lone-wolf comeback but her unbeaten knock was only good for 29 runs off 27 balls as she was left the last woman standing. A score of 64 was all Gujarat managed, a historic result fitting for the memorable occassion.
