WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Harmanpreet and Ishaque for leading crusade en route to 143-run MI win

In response, Mooney had to retire hurt after facing just three deliveries spelling doom for her team. The 29-year-old's walk-off turned out to be almost symbolic as her side lost two wickets with just three runs on the board, eventually collapsing to 17/4 by the end of the powerplay. Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque ='s delightful spin bowling worked wonders on the Navi Mumbai track, earning her figures of 3.1-1-11-4. Dayalan Hemalatha attempted to put on a lone-wolf comeback but her unbeaten knock was only good for 29 runs off 27 balls as she was left the last woman standing. A score of 64 was all Gujarat managed, a historic result fitting for the memorable occassion.