WPL, RCB vs DC | Twitter laughs as Bhatia's comical brain fade moment providing Knight a lifeline

12

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Taniya Bhatiya missed a runout for Delhi Capitals

|

(WPL)

The game of cricket often generates comical moments when the players miss clear chances of dismissing the batters on the crease. Taniya Bhatia added one to the list of such moments with some sloppy glovework as she wasted a chance to run out Heather Knight by taking a throw at the wrong end.

Delhi Capitals were breathing fire with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL fixture as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma both scored the fifties. RCB struggled in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals and the game culminated in a one-sided affair. However, in this tale of utter domination by one team, there was some entertainment served by Taniya Bhatiya as she chose to take a throw at the wrong end missing a clear chance to run out Heather Knight. 

Heather Knight was facing the fifth ball of the 12th over from Marizanne Kapp and she shuffled across to play a shot towards leg-side. However, she missed the low full toss and the ball rolled near the stumps after hitting her pads. Knight was not intending to take a single but Shafali tried to rush from the other end. The former finally charged toward the other end but Taniya Bhatiya was quick to get to the ball. 

Knight was now miles away from the crease and Taniya had the ball in her hand. It was the perfect setup to dismiss Knight with ease but the wicketkeeper chose the wrong option giving the incident a comical element. She took an aim at the striker's end and Knight survived courtesy of the brain fade moment by the wicketkeeper. 

Twitteratis also noticed the incident and laughed at the comical antics shown by Taniya Bhatia. 

