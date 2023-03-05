WPL, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Knight wins Ashes battle in India by castling 'bamboozled' Lanning
Heather Knight sclaped two wickets against Delhi Capitals|
(WPL)
National rivalries are often reignited whenever players face off against each other in T20 leagues and the Ashes memories were relived in the WPL game between Bangalore and Delhi. Heather Knight won the Ashes battle against Meg Lanning in the tournament as cleaned up the dangerous-looking batter.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently up against Delhi Capitals, and it has been an exhilarating batting display in the fixture so far with batters smashing balls for fun. After winning the toss, RCB chose to bowl first but Delhi's openers proved their decision absolutely wrong with some powerful hitting. Meg Lanning smashed 72 runs while Shafali Verma scored 84 runs and the pair were cruising ahead for a huge opening partnership. However, it was England's captain Heather Knight who bowled a brilliant over and provided the breakthrough for the team dismissing both the openers in the same over.
Knight was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Lanning, Australia's skipper, was facing the third delivery of the over. It was a good-length ball from the spinner which was going away with the angle. The Australian skipper tried to dance down the track and flick it over leg-side. However, the ball dipped onto him and crashed into the middle stump. The bowler heaved a sigh of relief after the dismissal as the wicket broke the momentum of the opposition.
The dismissal brought back memories of Ashes as the English captain got better off the Australian captain. Twiterattis noticed the incident and praised Lanning for winning the war between two of the all-time greats in women's cricket.
