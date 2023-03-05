WPL, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Knight wins Ashes battle in India by castling 'bamboozled' Lanning

Knight was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Lanning, Australia's skipper, was facing the third delivery of the over. It was a good-length ball from the spinner which was going away with the angle. The Australian skipper tried to dance down the track and flick it over leg-side. However, the ball dipped onto him and crashed into the middle stump. The bowler heaved a sigh of relief after the dismissal as the wicket broke the momentum of the opposition.