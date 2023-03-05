WPL, RCB vs DC| Twitter reacts as Lanning-Verma's carnage leads to 60-run win for Delhi

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League has commenced and Delhi Capitals have made a sensational start to the tournament beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. They were the dominant force in the fixture steamrolling the opposition with a clinical batting display. DC were on fire right from the start as their openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning were smashing everything thrown at them. Shafali scored 84 runs from 45 balls while Lanning played a knock of 72 runs from 43 balls. Marizanne Kapp also played a cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 17 balls and they posted a total of 223/2 as a result.