WPL, RCB vs DC| Twitter reacts as Lanning-Verma's carnage leads to 60-run win for Delhi
Delhi Capitals won the match against RCB by 60 runs|
(WPL)
Delhi Capitals started their WPL campaign by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore with a margin of 60 runs on Sunday. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma wreaked havoc with the bat scoring half-centuries while Tara Norris summed up the game with a five-wicket haul with her brilliant spell.
The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League has commenced and Delhi Capitals have made a sensational start to the tournament beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. They were the dominant force in the fixture steamrolling the opposition with a clinical batting display. DC were on fire right from the start as their openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning were smashing everything thrown at them. Shafali scored 84 runs from 45 balls while Lanning played a knock of 72 runs from 43 balls. Marizanne Kapp also played a cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 17 balls and they posted a total of 223/2 as a result.
RCB crumbled under the pressure of the scoreboard losing the wickets at regular intervals. They were restricted to 163/8 by the end of the innings as Tara Norris was lethal with the ball taking a five-wicket haul. She picked five wickets for 29 runs while Alice Capsey chipped in with a couple of wickets.
True
Tara Norris who's a US cricketer played as the 5th overseas player for Delhi Capitals and picked the #WIPL 's first five wickets haul...— Ranjith (@Ranjithmsh) March 5, 2023
Should implement this 5th overseas player rule for #ipl which helps associate nation players to improve their game.. 🔥
Bring them out
Time to bring out our weapons RCB fans ✊ pic.twitter.com/VlWigA1ppj— Low IQ Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) March 5, 2023
Thanks
Thank you RCB for making WPL relevant by making fun of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/TpO7DzW0FA— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 5, 2023
LOL
RCB mens team to RCB women's team pic.twitter.com/E03t1hiIQf— Meenss (@Meeenakshiiii) March 5, 2023
Roar
What a start by @DelhiCapitals - let’s keep this going - Roar Macha— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 5, 2023
Big prediction
#DelhiCapitals will win #WPL2023— abhii 🐦 (@abhii_777) March 5, 2023
Unstopable
DC's unstoppable performance led by Tara Norris, Alice Capsey, and Shikha Pandey's wickets proved too much for RCB. Even Ellyse Perry and Smriti Mandhana's efforts couldn't save them. Congrats to Delhi Capitals Women on a commanding 60-run victory! 🏏💪🎉 #TATAWPL #DCvRCB #WPL pic.twitter.com/61BdNLIr5j— Nishikant Deshmukh (@nishikant_desh) March 5, 2023
Dominating
Delhi Capitals have defeated RCB by 60 runs. What a dominating performance by Delhi, RCB loses their first match.#WPL2023 #RCBvsDC— ROHIT💥 (@RohitRa17757235) March 5, 2023
Super
Delhi Capitals have defeated RCB by 60 runs. What a dominating performance by Delhi, RCB loses their first match.#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/fv3gxozZzu— Shibashis Chatterjee (@Iamshibashis) March 5, 2023
Sitara
#Tara turning out to be the Sitara ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ for @DelhiCapitals today..— Pankaj Gupta (@pankycricket) March 5, 2023
Big Win, fingers 🤞🤞🤞 for upcoming matches.. #TATAWPL #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Gncj2IMRCZ