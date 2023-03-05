More Options

WPL, RCB vs DC| Twitter reacts as Lanning-Verma's carnage leads to 60-run win for Delhi

Delhi Capitals won the match against RCB by 60 runs

Delhi Capitals started their WPL campaign by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore with a margin of 60 runs on Sunday. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma wreaked havoc with the bat scoring half-centuries while Tara Norris summed up the game with a five-wicket haul with her brilliant spell.

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League has commenced and Delhi Capitals have made a sensational start to the tournament beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. They were the dominant force in the fixture steamrolling the opposition with a clinical batting display. DC were on fire right from the start as their openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning were smashing everything thrown at them. Shafali scored 84 runs from 45 balls while Lanning played a knock of 72 runs from 43 balls.  Marizanne Kapp also played a cameo of unbeaten 39 runs from 17 balls and they posted a total of 223/2 as a result. 

RCB crumbled under the pressure of the scoreboard losing the wickets at regular intervals. They were restricted to 163/8 by the end of the innings as Tara Norris was lethal with the ball taking a five-wicket haul. She picked five wickets for 29 runs while Alice Capsey chipped in with a couple of wickets.

