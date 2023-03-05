More Options

WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter in awe of Grace Harris for helping UP Warriorz snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Grace Harris' 26-ball 59 not out helped UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets.

Grace Harris won billion of hearts on Sunday by showing composure under pressure situations for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants. Her fiery 26-ball 59*, coupled with Sophie Ecclestone’s unbeaten 12-ball 22, helped them recover from 105/7 before they saw off the target of 170 in the last over.

On Saturday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Gujarat Giants seemed helpless in the curtain-raiser of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians. A day after against UP Warriorz at the same venue, they could not have asked for a better comeback for the most part of the innings, that too in the absence of their captain Beth Mooney. However, they ended up being defeated, courtesy of a special knock by Grace Harris.

Batting first, Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley gave the Giants the start they required. The pair stitched a 34-wicket stand for the opening wicket, and Harleen Deol (46 off 32 balls) carried the momentum. Then during the death overs, Dayalan Hemalatha’s brisk 13-ball 21 and Ashleigh Gardner’s 19-ball 25 took them to 169/6 at the end of the innings.

For the Warriorz, World’s No.1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone starred with the ball, claiming 2/25, while Deepti Sharma took 2/27. Anjali Sarvani and Tahlia McGrath were the others who were among the wickets.

Coming to defend, Kim Garth did the most damage for the Giants, snaring 5/36 to reduce the Warriorz to 105/7 in 15.4 overs.  Then Grace Harris and Ecclestone put up a show as they forged an unbeaten 68-run stand for the eighth wicket to take their side past the finishing line with a ball and three wickets to spare. Harris remained unbeaten on 59 off only 26 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, while Ecclestone was on 22 off 12 balls. There were plenty of wide-ball controversies in the end, but eventually, it did not matter as the Giants endured their second successive defeat in the tournament.

