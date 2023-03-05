WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter in awe of Grace Harris for helping UP Warriorz snatch victory from jaws of defeat
Grace Harris' 26-ball 59 not out helped UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets.|
(WPL Twitter)
Grace Harris won billion of hearts on Sunday by showing composure under pressure situations for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giants. Her fiery 26-ball 59*, coupled with Sophie Ecclestone’s unbeaten 12-ball 22, helped them recover from 105/7 before they saw off the target of 170 in the last over.
On Saturday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Gujarat Giants seemed helpless in the curtain-raiser of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians. A day after against UP Warriorz at the same venue, they could not have asked for a better comeback for the most part of the innings, that too in the absence of their captain Beth Mooney. However, they ended up being defeated, courtesy of a special knock by Grace Harris.
Batting first, Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley gave the Giants the start they required. The pair stitched a 34-wicket stand for the opening wicket, and Harleen Deol (46 off 32 balls) carried the momentum. Then during the death overs, Dayalan Hemalatha’s brisk 13-ball 21 and Ashleigh Gardner’s 19-ball 25 took them to 169/6 at the end of the innings.
For the Warriorz, World’s No.1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone starred with the ball, claiming 2/25, while Deepti Sharma took 2/27. Anjali Sarvani and Tahlia McGrath were the others who were among the wickets.
Coming to defend, Kim Garth did the most damage for the Giants, snaring 5/36 to reduce the Warriorz to 105/7 in 15.4 overs. Then Grace Harris and Ecclestone put up a show as they forged an unbeaten 68-run stand for the eighth wicket to take their side past the finishing line with a ball and three wickets to spare. Harris remained unbeaten on 59 off only 26 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, while Ecclestone was on 22 off 12 balls. There were plenty of wide-ball controversies in the end, but eventually, it did not matter as the Giants endured their second successive defeat in the tournament.
Wide & wide reviews
March 5, 2023
Review just again
March 5, 2023
Winning moment
𝑩̶𝒂̶𝒕̶ 𝒇̶𝒊̶𝒓̶𝒔̶𝒕̶,̶ 𝒘̶𝒊̶𝒏̶ 𝒕̶𝒉̶𝒆̶ 𝒎̶𝒂̶𝒕̶𝒄̶𝒉̶— UP Warriorz (@wplupwarriorz) March 5, 2023
Grace Harris is the new trend 🏆#UPWvsGG #GraceHarris #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/Ri09DUJvPh
Deserves pay hike!
#GraceHarris deserves a Pay hike right away. What a powerful display of batting by her, and winning the game for #UPWarriorz. #GGvsUPW | #UPWvsGG | #WIPL2023— Sunit Jangir (@sunitjangir5) March 5, 2023
Congrats UPW
All Grace in Harris' batting🔥🔥 Congratulations to UP Warriorz #WPL23 #YehTohBasShuruatHai 👏👏👍— Manoj Louis (@manoj_louis) March 5, 2023
Incredible game!
@189Grace Miss Harris Thank you for incredible game!!! My little brother now wants to see @wplt20and not #IPL and next match of @UPWarriorz live!!!— Shawli (@Sharayu_talks) March 5, 2023
Turning point
Grace Harris - the phenomenal striker. Smashed 59* in just 26 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes, took a review for a wide which eventually became the turning point of the game.#WPL #TATAWPL #UPWarriorz #wpl23— mycrickettribe (@mycrickettribe) March 5, 2023
Worth the money
Full Paisa wasool match 😂— Chit Chat (@chitchat021) March 5, 2023
Wow!
Grace Harris wowwwww what a batting...... #WPL #UPWarriorz #IPL pic.twitter.com/KogFhNLnC2— Hrishikesh Shukla Ashish🇮🇳🏏🏏 (@hrishikeshshukl) March 5, 2023
Firey harris
Grace Harris 🔥🔥🔥#WPL #UPWarriorz— ArBaz Khan (@ArBazKhan652) March 5, 2023