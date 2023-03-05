WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz save umpire from embarrassment by rectifying bizarre wide
UP Warriorz enjoyed an impressive start in WPL 2023.|
Umpire’s brain fade moments on cricket fields are nothing new to the spectators, but what happened on Sunday will probably talk about for many years. Despite the ball going inside the line of wickets, umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy called wide, only to be rectified his error after UP Warriorz’ DRS.
Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, taking place in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, saw an unconventional incident during the first innings of the play. It happened during the 10th over of the Giants’ innings, when Sushma Verma walked across to scoop Rajeshwari Gayakwad. However, Verma did not manage to make any connection with the ball, which was well inside the line of the off stump.
Although Warriorz captain cum wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy failed to cleanly grab the ball, which allowed Verma to take a single, drama began when on-field umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy called the decision as wide. Healy was well aware of the fact of what just happened and without any hesitation went on to challenge the wide call.
Thereafter, replays on the big screen Healy was right which simultaneously caused Ravikanthreddy embarrassment before he eventually overturned the decision. Yet, he forgot to signal bye afterward, leading Twitterati to draw more criticism.
How was that wide?
March 5, 2023
Umpiring world class!
Wait what, how was that given a wide in the first place? 😂 Just to use the review or what, daiis.#WPL2023— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 5, 2023
Really bad!
Bad experience in wpl 2023.#WPL2023 #JioCinemaDelivers pic.twitter.com/39WYPlEkFH— Abhay Sagar (@AbhaySa78990420) March 5, 2023
New things
#WPL Going to next level as there have been reviews for No ball and wide balls. Really unfolding new things for me personally.#GGvUPW— Himanshu shukla (@shukla__him) March 5, 2023
Review wide
DRS for wide/waist no-ball inclusive of 2 reviews or outside 2?— RK (@nani22b) March 5, 2023
why the f Healy took a review for a wide ball in 9th over? still 11 overs to go and why to burn out a review for a wide
Hillarious
Wide ke liye review 😂— Tonald Drump🔱 (@Sexyano_Donaldo) March 5, 2023
On field-off!
Players can review wide, no-ball calls by on-field umpires in WPL, IPL— Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) March 5, 2023
Same team
Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Deepti and Sophie - this is like having Rashid Khan, Narine, and Chahal all in same team lmao— RK (@nani22b) March 5, 2023
Emerging stronger
Indian women cricket team will emerge stronger after inaugural #WomensPremierLeague.— V!kranta (@VikrantaYadav) March 4, 2023
One replacement is already on cards after 1st match between #MIvGG... Saika Ishaque for Rajeshwari Gaikwad or Radha Yadav.#WPL will expose ordinary talent.#MumbaiIndians #WPL2023#GGvMI
Umpires now a days
Umpire be like “ Main ghar chale jata hun aap hi log kar lo 😂 ” #wpl #GGvsUPW— S A N Z U. (@sanzusuna) March 5, 2023