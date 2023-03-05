WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz save umpire from embarrassment by rectifying bizarre wide

Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, taking place in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, saw an unconventional incident during the first innings of the play. It happened during the 10th over of the Giants’ innings, when Sushma Verma walked across to scoop Rajeshwari Gayakwad. However, Verma did not manage to make any connection with the ball, which was well inside the line of the off stump.