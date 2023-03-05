More Options

WPL, UW vs GG | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz save umpire from embarrassment by rectifying bizarre wide

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

UP Warriorz enjoyed an impressive start in WPL 2023.

Umpire’s brain fade moments on cricket fields are nothing new to the spectators, but what happened on Sunday will probably talk about for many years. Despite the ball going inside the line of wickets, umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy called wide, only to be rectified his error after UP Warriorz’ DRS.

Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, taking place in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, saw an unconventional incident during the first innings of the play. It happened during the 10th over of the Giants’ innings, when Sushma Verma walked across to scoop Rajeshwari Gayakwad. However, Verma did not manage to make any connection with the ball, which was well inside the line of the off stump.

Although Warriorz captain cum wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy failed to cleanly grab the ball, which allowed Verma to take a single, drama began when on-field umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy called the decision as wide. Healy was well aware of the fact of what just happened and without any hesitation went on to challenge the wide call.

Thereafter, replays on the big screen Healy was right which simultaneously caused Ravikanthreddy embarrassment before he eventually overturned the decision. Yet, he forgot to signal bye afterward, leading Twitterati to draw more criticism.

