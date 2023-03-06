SA vs WI | Aiden Markram to make his South Africa captaincy debut in West Indies T20Is
Aiden Markram to make his South Africa captaincy debut in West Indies T20Is|
(Getty)
South Africa will have a new full-time T20I captain in Aiden Markram in their upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting March 25. However, Temba Bavuma, their former T20I skipper, has been dropped from the shortest format of the game, albeit he will continue to lead in the ODIs.
South Africa will welcome JP Duminy as their batting coach when they play two limited-overs series against West Indies later this month. They will also have Aiden Markram as their new skipper in T20Is, while Temba Bavuma, who led them in the T20 World Cup in Australia, will be in charge in ODIs.
Along with Duminy, South Africa will also have Rory Kleinveldt as their bowling coach in limited-overs cricket. While Duminy’s appointment has been done on a full-time basis, Kleinveldt will have the job for the West Indies series as of now.
Markram, who led South Africa at the Under-19 level, recently enjoyed success while leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. Bavuma, on the other hand, has been sidelined from the T20Is, while Gerald Coetzee; Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs have made headlines by earning their maiden ODI call-ups. The pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, have been rested for the ODI leg but will return to the mix when the T20Is begin.
The three ODIs between the two sides will begin on March 16 at Buffalo Park, East London, and will run till March 21. The T20Is will be followed ODIs, on March 25, 26, and 28.
South Africa squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
For the 3rd ODI:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
For T20Is:
Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.