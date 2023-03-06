SA vs WI | Aiden Markram to make his South Africa captaincy debut in West Indies T20Is

Markram, who led South Africa at the Under-19 level, recently enjoyed success while leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. Bavuma, on the other hand, has been sidelined from the T20Is, while Gerald Coetzee; Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs have made headlines by earning their maiden ODI call-ups. The pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, have been rested for the ODI leg but will return to the mix when the T20Is begin.