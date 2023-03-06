WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter bashes Richa Ghosh as she caught ball watching to let Ellyse Perry run out
Richa Ghosh had an off day while running between the wickets.|
RCB Twitter
Players are often caught ball-watching while running between the wickets, and whenever wickets fall for the same reason, unforeseen circumstances take place on the field. Richa Ghosh made the error on Sunday, and Ellyse Perry was at the receiving end as the duo had a horrible mix-up in the middle.
Richa Ghosh was not having a great day against Mumbai Indians in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium. The 18-year-old India’s wicket-keeper had a couple of mix-ups while running between the wickets alongside Australia’s legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry, but somehow the latter managed to survive until she failed to escape as the third time lucky.
The most bizarre miscommunication between Ghosh and Perry happened during the ninth over when Perry cut Saika Ishaque’s fullish delivery on the fourth stump towards the backward point. While the Aussie was looking for a quick single, Ghosh kept on watching the ball at the non-strikers’ end until Nat Sciver-Brunt brilliantly stopped the ball. Humaira Kazi, after watching Perry long way down the crease, took little time to throw the ball at the keeper’s end and a direct hit from her ensured Perry’s departure after scoring 13 off seven balls.
After losing Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, and Sophie Devine early, Perry had to play the anchor role to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, she was rightly disappointed for losing her prized wicket in that fashion, and Ghosh, from the other end, had no excuses to tell her.
