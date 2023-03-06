WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as delighted Harmanpreet celebrates Mandhana wicket at full steam

It was a trap set by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her counterpart Mandhana, with whom she often shares light-hearted moments both on and off the field. Harmanpreet knew Mandhana had a poor record against off-spinner, especially against Hayley Matthews, and thus, she brought in the West Indies all-rounder to bowl the last over of the Powerplay. To go over extra cover, Mandhana charged down the track and tried to play an inside out shot, only to slice it to Issy Wong’s hands at backward point.