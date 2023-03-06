More Options

WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as delighted Harmanpreet celebrates Mandhana wicket at full steam

WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as delighted Harmanpreet celebrates Mandhana wicket at full steam

6

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mandhana and Kaur posing ahead of their WPL fixture.

|

(WPL Twitter)

In men’s cricket, brotherhood often takes the center stage whenever two widely-adored players share light moments. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are such personalities among India’s women as they have shared great camaraderie, but things went wild when the latter lost her wicket on Monday.

A day after a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were again in trouble against Mumbai Indians in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium. At the time of writing, they were left reeling on 72/5 after 8.3 overs, with Richa Ghosh being the only designated batter remaining at the crease. Their biggest blow came during the sixth over of the play when a well-set Smriti Mandhana departed after scoring 23 off 17 balls.

It was a trap set by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her counterpart Mandhana, with whom she often shares light-hearted moments both on and off the field. Harmanpreet knew Mandhana had a poor record against off-spinner, especially against Hayley Matthews, and thus, she brought in the West Indies all-rounder to bowl the last over of the Powerplay. To go over extra cover, Mandhana charged down the track and tried to play an inside out shot, only to slice it to Issy Wong’s hands at backward point.

While Mandhana was so upset to lose her wicket in that manner, Harmanpreet was delighted to see her ploy work and started running toward Matthews and the rest of her teammates to celebrate altogether. Netines took note of the incident and went on to praise Harmanpreet, as well as her pure excitement on the field after her go-to person’s wicket at the international level.

Unlucky Mandhana!

Really irresesponsible

Stunning bowling

Captaincy compared!

Overrated

Following Rohit!

RCB legacy continues

Sad to see

Knew what she meant!

Deap trouble

Do not care attitude

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all