WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter reacts as delighted Harmanpreet celebrates Mandhana wicket at full steam
Mandhana and Kaur posing ahead of their WPL fixture.|
(WPL Twitter)
In men’s cricket, brotherhood often takes the center stage whenever two widely-adored players share light moments. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are such personalities among India’s women as they have shared great camaraderie, but things went wild when the latter lost her wicket on Monday.
A day after a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were again in trouble against Mumbai Indians in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium. At the time of writing, they were left reeling on 72/5 after 8.3 overs, with Richa Ghosh being the only designated batter remaining at the crease. Their biggest blow came during the sixth over of the play when a well-set Smriti Mandhana departed after scoring 23 off 17 balls.
It was a trap set by Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her counterpart Mandhana, with whom she often shares light-hearted moments both on and off the field. Harmanpreet knew Mandhana had a poor record against off-spinner, especially against Hayley Matthews, and thus, she brought in the West Indies all-rounder to bowl the last over of the Powerplay. To go over extra cover, Mandhana charged down the track and tried to play an inside out shot, only to slice it to Issy Wong’s hands at backward point.
While Mandhana was so upset to lose her wicket in that manner, Harmanpreet was delighted to see her ploy work and started running toward Matthews and the rest of her teammates to celebrate altogether. Netines took note of the incident and went on to praise Harmanpreet, as well as her pure excitement on the field after her go-to person’s wicket at the international level.
Unlucky Mandhana!
Really irresesponsible
Irresponsible shots from Smriti Mandhana and Heather Knight.— M U N A F (@Imunaff_) March 6, 2023
Problem with RCB is that they go for superstars not for performers. Few #WPL Players that RCB picked are at end of their careers. No future planing nothing. Deserves to lose this as well.#RCBvsMI
Stunning bowling
Wow...what a match this has been so far...first four overs were good for RCB but then a stunning display of bowling by matthews and saika and they lost 4 wickets in the next two overs. RCB is 47/4 after the powerplay. #RCBvsMI #SmritiMandhana #Perry #HarmanpreetKaur— Adi (@Adi56253845) March 6, 2023
Captaincy compared!
Deep down all RCB and Cricket fans agree— Prajwal Kalappa (@PrajwalKalappa) March 6, 2023
Harmanpreet >> Smriti Mandhana (both in Captaincy & Batting)
We RCB fans got carried away on Auction day but looking at core strength both MI & DC ahead of us!!
Not early judgement but facts!!
Comeback RCB♥️#RCBvsMI #TATAWPL #WPL2023
Overrated
Smriti Mandhana is kinda overrated, accept it or not pic.twitter.com/WIF96H7CXx— Murtaza (@murtazaknows) March 6, 2023
Following Rohit!
What a captain Harmanpreet Kaur is— Ranzblade_09 (@ranzblade45) March 6, 2023
When Devine was on the crease, she holded Matthews and when she got out of Ishaque brought her back which got Smriti Mandhana out !!
Truly following Rohit Sharma's template and legacy 🙇💙💙#MIvsRCB #WPL2023 #TATAWPL2023
RCB legacy continues
RCB women continuing the legacy of their male counterpart#WPL2023 #RCBvsMI #SmritiMandhana— Utsav Pandya (@imutsavpandya) March 6, 2023
Sad to see
Smriti mandhana 💔 💔💔#WPL2023— Sonal Shruthi (@SonalShruthi3) March 6, 2023
Knew what she meant!
I knew it - the moment #SmritiMandhana said she wanted to emulate #Kohli with #RCB I knew this was what she meant!! Underperform lol— Vin (@letsjustvin) March 6, 2023
Deap trouble
Whats going on!???... 3 wickets in between 8 balls 🥲🥲... This time the Queen is back to pavilion 😭😭...— Midhun 🍿🏏🎬 (@secrettracker) March 6, 2023
RCB in deap deap deap trouble!🚶♀️..#CricketTwitter #SmritiMandhana #RCBvsMI
📸. Jiocinema pic.twitter.com/5zt5NSCjq0
Do not care attitude
#SmritiMandhana's attitude reminds me of #virendersehwag ...! They both do not care and change their game according to the situation...! #RCBvsMI #WPL2023 #TATAWPL— Ankit (@i_m_born2fly) March 6, 2023