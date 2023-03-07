IPL 2023 | Twitter makes fun of LSG for managing to put out two terrible jerseys in two years

Lucknow Super Giants enjoyed a successful first season under skipper KL Rahul, making it to the playoffs on debut before bowing out in the eliminator. The RPSG-owned franchise had managed to secure a host of fan favourites in the auction such as Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, and Ravi Bishnoi, and quickly developed a dedicated fanbase in their hometown which is incidentally the capital of the most populated state in the country. However, despite their best efforts on the field, a large section of fans retained some dismay throughout the season and beyond due to the choice of jersey for the team, an aqua blue attire with orange highlights.