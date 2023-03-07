IPL 2023 | Twitter makes fun of LSG for managing to put out two terrible jerseys in two years
The LSG leadership unveiled the new jersey alongside BCCI Secretary Jay Shah|
CricCrazyJohns on Twitter
Sometimes, the cure can be worse than the disease and the Lucknow Super Giants fanbase seems to have got a taste of such treatment. After receiving heavy flak last season for sporting a dull jersey, a switch of attire backfired on the franchise as fans complained of the new design is even worse.
Lucknow Super Giants enjoyed a successful first season under skipper KL Rahul, making it to the playoffs on debut before bowing out in the eliminator. The RPSG-owned franchise had managed to secure a host of fan favourites in the auction such as Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, and Ravi Bishnoi, and quickly developed a dedicated fanbase in their hometown which is incidentally the capital of the most populated state in the country. However, despite their best efforts on the field, a large section of fans retained some dismay throughout the season and beyond due to the choice of jersey for the team, an aqua blue attire with orange highlights.
In a bid to turn over that hate into support, the franchise decided to come up with a new jersey for the new season. In an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Rahul, RPSG owner Sanjeev Goenka, team mentor Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were all present to reveal the new design to the world. The new look comprised a much bolder, darker blue with hints of maroon replacing the incumbent orange. While the move was aimed as a response to last season's criticism, the marketing move ended up backfiring on the team.
Twitterati was quick to point out the lethargy in the design and the similarities it bore to Delhi Capital's jersey from 2013, thereby further drawing the ire of their fanbase.
𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒊 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒂𝒛 👕💪#JerseyLaunch | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG pic.twitter.com/u3wu5LqnjN— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 7, 2023
Lucknow Super Jiants jersey 🤝 Delhi Daredevils jersey #LucknowSuperGiants #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/oE3DldaV2i— Divyansh khanna (@meme_lord2663) March 7, 2023
Mood after watching New Jersey of Lucknow Supergiants. pic.twitter.com/WQbrfpVUDA— Manjit🏏 (@CricManjit) March 7, 2023
This was better at least. pic.twitter.com/DtFceNDvuR— Duck Out (@OutForDuck) March 7, 2023
Apart from blue their are more colours , which you can use , like green, pink, brown , old one center fresh was far better than this. pic.twitter.com/qUecZPt4Yq— Abdul Rahman Shah (@AbdulRahmanSh87) March 7, 2023
Har bar disappointed karne ka theka le rakha he kya .... designer acha nahi he sm team achi nahi he .... marketing karna sikhlo bhai pehle RCB se..— KaraN_1304 (@KaraN_2104) March 7, 2023
Isko dekhne ke baad, Must say Earlier one was much better!!! Itna saare designers hai, But pata nhi ese hi simple design aur wahi same colour mein jersey design karte hai— Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) March 7, 2023
LSG fans after seeing this jersey: pic.twitter.com/0C8R42rIw9— Samarth (@sammy7997) March 7, 2023
Everyone's reaction after LSG jersey announcement 😂#lucknowsupergiants pic.twitter.com/04xSjS17Bq— Yash Godara (@iamyashgodara77) March 7, 2023