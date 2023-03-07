Really like the way he bats, Marnus Labuschagne picks Harry Brook to pip Shubman Gill
Harry Brook has been making waves in the cricket world at the age of 24|
Marnus Labuschagne on Tuesday picked emerging English batter Harry Brook over Indian youngster Shubman Gill as the next batting superstar, admitting to being a fan of the way the former bats. The Australian star acknowledged his choice was atypical, given Gill's exploits but, decided to stand by it.
Marnus Labuschagne on Tuesday became the latest to venture his opinion on an upcoming cricket debate that is expected to dominate conversations in the fraternity for years to come. The world's top-ranked Test batter was confronted with choosing one of Harry Brook or Shubman Gill as cricket's next batting superstar, a battle he could well and truly claim for himself at the moment. The Australian ended up going for the Englishman while citing his style of play, which could be described as aggressive yet controlled, even while acknowledging most would have picked Gill instead.
"Oh, Jesus! Harry Brook. I really like the way he bats. It can be an unpopular answer, but," Labuschagne answered to ESPN Cricinfo.
Brook has been in sensational form of late, his latest tour to New Zealand for two Tests earning him a player of the series award for two half-centuries and a brave 186 against the odds. The 24-year-old has already represented England in 29 games across formats having first risen to fame on the international circuit during a seven-match T20I series in Pakistan. Since, Brook has built up a reputation as a menace in Tests under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, averaging a ridiculous 80.90 after six matches with four tons and three half-centuries to his name already.
Meanwhile, Gill has a plethora of achievements to show for himself as well, carrying considerably more experience despite being a year younger. The Punjab-born opener already has a century in all three formats of the game for India but he truly cemented himself as a potential star of the future with a flamboyant ODI double ton against the Kiwis in January 2023. Shubman, having 43 caps to his name, presently has the highest career average (73.76) for any player with at least 20 innings in the history of ODIs, while also boasting a stupendous strike rate of 109.80.
With both players set to take part in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, it remains to be seen whether the debate would have another chapter added to it.