Really like the way he bats, Marnus Labuschagne picks Harry Brook to pip Shubman Gill

Marnus Labuschagne on Tuesday became the latest to venture his opinion on an upcoming cricket debate that is expected to dominate conversations in the fraternity for years to come. The world's top-ranked Test batter was confronted with choosing one of Harry Brook or Shubman Gill as cricket's next batting superstar, a battle he could well and truly claim for himself at the moment. The Australian ended up going for the Englishman while citing his style of play, which could be described as aggressive yet controlled, even while acknowledging most would have picked Gill instead.