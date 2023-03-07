WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter lauds Radha Yadav for showcasing her inner Faf du Plessis with heroic fielding

Radha Yadav is yet to have a night to remember with the ball in hand, but the 22-year-old took the center stage on Tuesday by taking an absolute stunner while fielding at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy during Delhi Capitals’ fixture against UP Warriorz. The catch, which is already touted as the tournament’s best by many, was taken by Yadav during the 11th over when Deepti Sharma hit Shikha Pandey a flat shot towards long on. Yadav, placed at the long-on, charged in and dived forward, and extended her hands as much as she could to complete a brilliant low catch. The crowds, as well as all the Capitals’ teammates, went berserk to see Yadav pull off a spectacular grab.