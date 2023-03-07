WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter lauds Radha Yadav for showcasing her inner Faf du Plessis with heroic fielding
Radha Yadav took an excellent catch of Deepti Sharma.|
(Getty)
Players are often compared with others whenever they produce something similar on the field at the highest level. Radha Yadav, known for excellent acrobatic skills while fielding, reminded everyone of one of the best in the business Faf du Plessis when she dived forward to take a fine low catch.
Radha Yadav is yet to have a night to remember with the ball in hand, but the 22-year-old took the center stage on Tuesday by taking an absolute stunner while fielding at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy during Delhi Capitals’ fixture against UP Warriorz. The catch, which is already touted as the tournament’s best by many, was taken by Yadav during the 11th over when Deepti Sharma hit Shikha Pandey a flat shot towards long on. Yadav, placed at the long-on, charged in and dived forward, and extended her hands as much as she could to complete a brilliant low catch. The crowds, as well as all the Capitals’ teammates, went berserk to see Yadav pull off a spectacular grab.
After watching Yadav complete that catch, many compared her with Faf du Plessis, who took an identical catch in IPL 2019. Du Plessis’ brilliant athleticism is always on display whenever he takes on the field, and while representing Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders, he almost did an action replay of Yadav’s catch to dismiss Robin Uthappa for a golden duck. In fact, that catch was taken during the 11th over as well, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.
What an effort!
Kiran Navgire has got competition!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023
Another stunning catch in the #DCvUPW contest 🔥
This time it is @Radhay_21 with her sensational fielding effort 👏👏
Follow the game 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/gIIYB0yeYe
Copy cat! Isn't it?
March 7, 2023
Top catch
Top catch that Radha yadav 👏 but wrong wicket?🤔— gokul b (@gokul_ragul) March 7, 2023
Sealed the catch
It’s only game No. 5 but Radha Yadav may well have sealed the catch of the tournament award. Rushes in from long-on and puts in a dive forward to send Deepti Sharma packing. What strength of mind and body.#WPL2023 #DCvUPW— Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) March 7, 2023
Just outstanding
Outstanding catch by Radha Yadav 🔥— Mr.97_adi* //Omelette enthusiast (@ToxicThunder5) March 7, 2023
Fire catch
#Radhayadav catch 🔥#DCvUPW— Mr. IPL (@DRS_kaa_baap) March 7, 2023
Blown my mind!
WHAT A CATCH from RADHA YADAV!!!! 🔥🔥🔥— Lyrical World (@lyrical_guy20) March 7, 2023
That blown my mind 🤯 still processing..
Great one 🔥#WPL #WPL2023 #DCvsUPW
Super women
Super women Radha Yadav.— SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) March 7, 2023
Real advantage now!
A Radha Yadav special— MESSI IS GOAT (@tiredofidiocity) March 7, 2023
But dismissing Deepthi will be the advantage to up warriorz
Unreal!
Radha Yadav unfucking real— Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) March 7, 2023
Better fielder
Very good catch that by Radha Yadav 👏👏👏👏— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 7, 2023
One of the better fielders in the Indian camp.