WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter laughs at Jess Jonassen’s unique dance to give Alyssa Healy hilarious send-off
Jess Jonassen impressed with both bat and ball against UP Warriorz.|
(WPL Twitter)
Bowlers’ funny celebrations after taking wickets in unusual and amusing ways oftentimes make them famous. Jess Jonassen on Tuesday added her name to that list after she dismissed her Australian teammate Alyssa Healy and went on to hilariously dance a little to entertain crowds in Navi Mumbai.
After an ordinary outing in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals’ Jess Jonassen made her impact in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against UP Warriorz on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Australian all-rounder first hit a brisk 20-ball 42 not out to take the Capitals to 211/4 at the end of the innings, and then took two wickets from her first over to send the Warriorz on the backfoot. The first of her wicket was a big one because it was Alyssa Healy who was deceived after looking aggressive for a while.
With the help of five fours, Healy was batting on 24 off 16 balls to give the Warriors start they required in the chase. However, in the fourth over against Jonassen, she went for the lofted shot only to find a thick outside edge. The pace off did the trick for Jonassen before Radha Yadav completed a simple catch at point to get the job done.
After outfoxing her Australian counterpart, Jonassen was excited and did a little dance with her hands to give Healy an epic send-off. The netizens took note of the amazing send-off dance and went on to social media to react on it.
Spectacular send-off!
March 7, 2023
Hillarious
Jonassen send off to Healy 🤌— 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗼 #𝗔𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗥𝗲 (@shroogin) March 7, 2023
Most crucial wicket
Jonassen now gets arguably the most crucial wicket of Alyssa Healy! 👌— Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) March 7, 2023
That celebration!
Jonassen gets the wicket of Healy— Apsara_Pencil✏️ (@LuffyTweetz333) March 7, 2023
That celebration tho 😂👌
What was that
What was that celebration from Jonassen? 😝— Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) March 7, 2023
Almost MVP!
Jess jonassen what a MVP— 😶🌫️ (@tuneyjonakaha) March 7, 2023
Table top clash
UP Warriorz needed a big knock from Alyssa Healy. But she fails once again and today they don't have Grace Harris.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) March 7, 2023
Looks like DC vs MI will be a top-of-the-table clash 💙
Gone!
Alyssa Healy gone 😭— Shaurya Prakash Singh (@ShauryaPrakas13) March 7, 2023
Something special
Jonassen gets Navgire and Healy in the same over!!!!— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 7, 2023
UP will now need something special to win this
Becoming Jaddu!
Jess Jonassen is the Jaddu of #TATAWPL Scoring quick runs in the end and providing breakthroughs in the time of need. #UPWvDC— Sasta Tridev (@sastatridev) March 7, 2023