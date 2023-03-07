WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter laughs at Jess Jonassen’s unique dance to give Alyssa Healy hilarious send-off

After an ordinary outing in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals’ Jess Jonassen made her impact in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against UP Warriorz on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The Australian all-rounder first hit a brisk 20-ball 42 not out to take the Capitals to 211/4 at the end of the innings, and then took two wickets from her first over to send the Warriorz on the backfoot. The first of her wicket was a big one because it was Alyssa Healy who was deceived after looking aggressive for a while.